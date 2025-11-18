Nigeria: NFF Apologises to Nigerians After World Cup Setback, Shifts Focus to Afcon

Following Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) apologised to President Bola Tinubu, the Federal Government and Nigerians.

In the game on Sunday, Nigeria took an early lead in the third minute through a deflected strike from Frank Onyeka before Meschak Elia drew DR Congo level later in the first half. With no further goals in regulation time or extra time, the match ended 1-1 after 120 minutes.

The Congolese side eventually won on penalties to progress to the final stage of the qualifying play-offs.

The loss means Nigeria have now missed back-to-back World Cup tournaments for the first time since their debut appearance in 1994.

In a statement on Monday, NFF stated that the loss represents a sad moment for Nigerian football.

It reads: "The Nigeria Football Federation wishes to openly and sincerely apologise to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), to the Federal Government as a whole, and to millions of Nigerians, most especially our passionate, loyal football fans, following the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals.

"Sunday's loss to DR Congo in the Africa Play-off Final in Rabat remains a moment of profound sadness for Nigerian football. For a nation where the Super Eagles serve as a symbol of unity, hope, and collective pride, missing out on the World Cup for a second consecutive time is a disappointment of great weight and emotional depth.

"The NFF, the technical crew, and the players understand the gravity of this moment. We understand the expectations Nigerians rightly hold... And we recognise that our collective effort did not deliver the outcome this nation deserved.

"In the dressing room after the match, the pain among the players was palpable. Many struggled to speak."

Additionally, the NFF conveyed gratitude for the assistance it received during the protracted qualifying process. The body points out that football continues to be a unifying factor in the nation, which makes both players and fans more disappointed.

"Throughout the long journey of this qualification campaign, we were privileged to receive enormous support from the Federal Government and, above all, the passionate fans whose devotion remains unmatched anywhere in the world.

"Football in Nigeria is more than a game. It is a national language... a powerful symbol of unity that binds over 200 million people as one family. We owe it to this nation to honour that bond with sincerity, accountability, and action."

The team shifts attention to the 2026 AFCON, which isin Morocco between December 2025 and January 2026.

"As we look forward, our immediate attention turns to the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, which begins shortly. This tournament presents an opportunity for healing, for renewal, and for demonstrating the resilience that has always defined Nigerian football. We will evaluate the technical, administrative, and structural gaps that led to this outcome. And we will take decisive steps to reposition our national teams for future success.

"We make this solemn commitment to the people of Nigeria: We will rebuild trust. We will restore pride. We will reclaim our standing on the global stage. We will not allow this disappointment to be the final word on Nigerian football.

"Nigeria is a nation of resilience, of spirit, of unyielding hope. Just as our people rise from every challenge, so too will the Super Eagles."

Nigeria lost to host Ivory Coast in the final at the last edition.