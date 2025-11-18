Nigeria: Former Kaduna Governorship Candidate, Isah Ashiru, Loses Abuja Residence to Fire

Announcing the incident on his official Facebook, Mr Ashiru described the fire as a "divine reminder" of the temporary nature of worldly possessions.

A fire outbreak has destroyed the residence of the 2023 Kaduna State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Isah Ashiru, at the Apo Legislative Quarters in Abuja.

The inferno, which occurred on Sunday, left the entire building in ruins. A video shared by Mr Ashiru shows the house completely razed, with no signs that any belongings were salvaged before the flames consumed the structure.

Mr Ashiru previously represented the Makarfi/Kudan Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011, after earlier serving in the Kaduna State House of Assembly from 1999 to 2007.

"Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihi Raji'un. Alhamdulillah for the gift of life. Yesterday, my Abuja residence was completely consumed by a fire incident. While the material loss is substantial, I remain profoundly grateful to Allah that no life was harmed," he said.

The PDP chieftain noted that although the destruction was extensive, the incident has strengthened his faith and resolve.

"In moments like this, we are reminded that every setback is also a divine reset a call to renew our focus, strengthen our resilience, and trust in Allah's perfect plan," he added.

Mr Ashiru further stated that the experience has given him an opportunity to rebuild "with greater clarity, gratitude, and purpose," praying that God restores what was lost with something better.

He appealed to Nigerians to keep his family in their prayers as they navigate the recovery process.

"May Allah replace what was lost with something better, grant ease in the recovery process, and keep every home safe from calamities. Please keep my family in your prayers as we move forward with patience, faith, and optimism. Alhamdulillah in all conditions," he said.

The authorities have yet to disclose the cause of the fire as investigations are ongoing.