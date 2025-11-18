Dodoma — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has unveiled a new cabinet lineup, introducing fresh leadership across key ministries to enhance government efficiency and accelerate national development priorities.

Announcing the changes at State House in Chamwino, today, November 17, President Samia appointed ministers and their deputies in the President's Office, the Vice President's Office, the Prime Minister's Office and various sectoral ministries.

The new team aims to strengthen service delivery, reinforce accountability and boost the implementation of flagship government programmes.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In the President's Office responsible for Public Service Management and Good Governance, Ridhiwani Jakaya Kikwete has been appointed Minister, with Regina Ndege Qwaray serving as Deputy Minister.

The President's Office for Planning and Investment will be led by Kitila Mkumbo, with Pius Steven Chaya as Deputy Minister.

A new docket dedicated to Youth development has been established under the President's Office. It will be led by Joel Nanauka, who will operate without a Deputy Minister. He will be supported by senior assistants and technical officers to be announced in due course.

In the Vice-President's Office responsible for Union and Environment, Eng. Hamad Yusuph Masauni has been appointed Minister, assisted by Festo John Ndugange as Deputy Minister.

The Office of the Prime Minister has also seen major changes. The docket for Policy, Parliament, Coordination and Persons with Disabilities will be led by William Lukuvi, with Ummy Ndeliananga as Deputy Minister.

The Ministry of Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations will be led by Clemence Sango, the deputy is by Rahma Kisuo.

The Prime Minister's Office has regained oversight of the Ministry of Regional Administration and Local Government. Prof. Riziki Silas Shemdoe has been appointed Minister, with Ruben Kwagilwa serving as Deputy Minister in charge of education matters. The health function within this docket will be overseen by Jafar Rajab Seif.

At the Ministry of Finance, Khamis Mussa Omar will serve as Minister, with Loren Deogratius Luswetula and Mshamo Munde as Deputy Ministers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation will be headed by Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, assisted by Dr Ngaru Jumaanne Magembe and James Kinyasi Millya as Deputy Ministers.

In the Ministry of Home Affairs, Boniface Simbachawene has been appointed Minister, with Denis Lazoro Londo serving as Deputy Minister.

The agriculture docket will be led by Godfrey Chongolo, with David Silinde as Deputy Minister, while the Ministry of Water will be headed by Juma Aweso, deputised by Kundo Andrew Mathew.

For Defence and National Service, the President appointed Raymond Nyasaho as Minister.

At the Ministry of Works, Hamisi Abdallah Ulega has been appointed Minister, with Eng. Godfrey Kasekenya as Deputy Minister.

The Ministry of Transport will be headed by Makame Mbarawa Mnyaa, assisted by David Mwakiposa Kihenzile.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade will be overseen by Judith Kapinga, with Pascal Katambi as Deputy Minister.

In the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, Angela Kairuki has been appointed the Minister, with Switbert Mkama serving as Deputy Minister.

The Ministry of Community Development, Gender and Special Groups will be led by Dorothy Gwajima, he deputy is Maryprisca Mahundi.

At the Ministry of Health, Mohammed Mchengerwa has been appointed Minister, with Florence Samizi as Deputy Minister.

The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology will be headed by Prof. Adolf Mkenda, assisted by Wanu Hafidh Wazir.

In the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Leonard Akwilapo has been appointed Minister, with Kaspar Mmuya as Deputy Minister.

The natural resources and tourism docket will be led by Dr Ashatu Kijaji, with Hamad Hassan Chande as Deputy Minister.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports will be headed by Prof. Palamagamba Kabudi, assisted by Khamis Mwinjuma and a second Deputy Minister, Paul Makonda.

At the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Bashiru Ally Kakurwa will serve as Minister, with Ngawasi Damas Kamani as Deputy Minister, while the Ministry of Minerals will be overseen by Anthony Mavunde; his deputy is Steven Lemomo Kiruswa.

The Ministry of Energy will be headed by Deogratus Ndejembi, with Salome Makamba serving as a Deputy Minister.

In the Ministry of Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Juma Zuberi Omera has been appointed Minister, assisted by Zainab Athumani Katimba.

President Samia urged the new Cabinet to uphold integrity, work diligently and remain focused on delivering key national priorities. She emphasised that the changes are intended to accelerate progress across strategic sectors and meet citizens' expectations for high-quality public services.