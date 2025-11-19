Dodoma — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has sworn in the 2025/30 Cabinet at Chamwino State House in Dodoma, urging ministers and their deputies to focus on delivering measurable development outcomes for Tanzanians rather than viewing their positions as symbols of prestige.

Addressing the appointees shortly after administering the oath of office, President Samia emphasized that government leadership is a duty anchored in service, responsibility, and integrity. She said the changes in the Cabinet are part of a continuous process of advancing national development and building on the work of those who previously held the portfolios.

"Leadership is not a place of prestige; it is a responsibility we carry on behalf of the people," President Samia said. "You have accepted to shoulder these duties, and I have confidence that you will serve citizens with commitment. Our five-year term is not very long compared to the needs and promises made to our people, so we must move quickly."

She noted that recent incidents of unrest in Tanzania had affected the country's reputation and its ability to secure external financing at previous levels, making it necessary for ministries to strengthen internal capacity and accelerate implementation of government priorities.

"The recent events of instability in our country have reduced our credit standing and affected the way we used to access external funds," she said. "Because of that, we must work even harder from within. The projects we planned should start here at home. Development partners should find us already moving."

President Samia urged ministers to work closely with Permanent Secretaries to deliver on commitments set for the first 100 days of the new Cabinet, stressing that performance must be visible in communities rather than limited to internal reports.

"I want impact for the people, not results that only stay in your office," she said.

"We promised many things to citizens, and the time to deliver is limited. Our task is to ensure that every decision and every resource allocated brings real transformation for Tanzanians."

She congratulated the new ministers and deputies for being entrusted with national duties, reminding them that although Parliament has many capable members, those appointed have a special responsibility to support the President in implementing the government agenda.

President Samia added that national development is a relay of leadership, where outgoing leaders hand over responsibilities so that progress can continue uninterrupted for the benefit of citizens.

The newly sworn-in Cabinet now moves to begin execution across priority sectors, including social services, infrastructure, economic reforms, investment, youth development, good governance, and regional administration.