Ghana: Kotoko Extends Condolences to Aduana Stars After Fatal Accident

Asante Kotoko has expressed deep sorrow over the accident that claimed the lives of two Aduana Stars supporters and left two others injured after the two clubs played in Kumasi.

In a statement, the Club noted that its IMC, technical team, players and supporters are united in grief.

It explained that football is meant to bring people together and described the tragedy as a painful moment for the entire football community.

Kotoko extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the Aduana Stars fraternity, their supporters and the people of Dormaa Ahenkro.

The Club acknowledged the passion of the fans who lost their lives while returning from supporting their team and described their passing as a heavy loss.

The Club also wished the injured supporters a full and quick recovery and assured them and their families of its thoughts and prayers.

Kotoko stated that even though the two clubs share a fierce rivalry on the pitch, the bond of humanity rises above competition, especially in difficult moments such as this.

The statement ended with a prayer for comfort for the affected families and eternal rest for the departed.

By: Jacob Aggrey