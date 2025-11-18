Nigeria: PDP Crisis - Wike's Faction Holds Emergency NEC, Bot Meetings Tuesday

17 November 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Premium Times and Agency Report

The meetings of the two organs are coming in response to the expulsion of the 11 members of the faction.

The Muhammed Abdulrahman-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has summoned an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) and Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting for Tuesday.

According to the notice issued by the expelled National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, in Abuja on Monday, the meeting will be held at the NEC Hall of the party's national secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

While the meeting of the BoT faction loyal to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is scheduled for 11 a.m., that of the NEC holds at 2 p.m.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Damagum-led NEC held its elective national convention on Saturday in Ibadan, Oyo State, with the attendant expulsion of Messrs Anyanwu, Wike, Abdulrahman and seven others.

Others also expelled are a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose; the National Organising Secretary, Umaru Bature; National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade; factional BoT chairman, Mao Ohuabunwa; a former Edo PDP chair, Dan Orbih; South-south zonal Secretary, George Turnah; party chairmen in Imo and Abia States, Austine Nwachukwu and Abraham Amah.

They were allegedly involved in anti-party activities.

The meetings of the two organs are coming in response to the expulsion of the 11 members of the faction.

NAN also reports that the PDP secretariat had been under lock and key, following the emergence of factions within the party's National Working Committee (NWC).

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.