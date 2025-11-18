Nigeria/Morocco: 'We Take Full Responsibility' - Nwabali Apologises As Nigeria's World Cup Dream Collapses in Rabat

Moments after the defeat, a visibly shaken Nwabali addressed Nigerians directly. His words carried a weight deeper than mere apology.

In Rabat on Sunday night, Nigeria's long, grinding push toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup dissolved under the weight of tension, errors, and a relentless Congolese side that refused to break. And when the dust settled, Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, one of the few players who stood tall throughout the entire qualifying campaign, stepped forward to shoulder the pain.

Nigeria fell 4-3 to DR Congo on penalties in the CAF playoff final, ending a two-year journey that had been rebuilt on new belief, tactical restructuring, and a last-ditch surge into contention. For the first time in history, the Super Eagles have now missed back-to-back World Cup tournaments.

Nwabali's emotional message: "I was once a fan"

"Painful! We all did our best for the badge, though our best wasn't enough. I was once a fan and understand how it feels giving you a disappointing night. We take full responsibility," he wrote on Instagram.

His words carried a weight deeper than mere apology. Nwabali had kept Nigeria alive all night, a reaction save from a bullet header in the dying seconds of extra time and two penalty stops in the shootout, yet the dream still slipped through his gloves.

How the night unravelled

Nigeria actually started with authority.

Inside three minutes, Frank Onyeka fired the Eagles ahead, his shot taking a deflection that wrong-footed former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe.

For a moment, it looked like the evening would follow Nigeria's script.

Instead, DR Congo flipped the game.

Meschack Elia equalised in the 32nd minute after sustained pressure, punishing lapses in Nigeria's midfield and shifting the momentum entirely. From that point, the Leopards grew in confidence, intensity, and belief.

Then came the turning point: Victor Osimhen, Nigeria's talisman and emotional centre, failed to return for the second half due to injury. With him went Nigeria's structure, pressing rhythm, and psychological edge.

Congo DR dominated the remainder of the match, controlling possession, forcing Nigeria deeper, and dragging the tie into extra time and ultimately penalties.

A crushing end to a campaign that once promised revival

The loss is a particularly bitter blow given where Nigeria stood months earlier.

After an erratic qualifying series that saw the Eagles finish second in their group with 17 points, the team stormed into Rabat fresh off a convincing 4-1 semifinal win over Gabon, sparking a surge of national optimism.

But Sunday's failure confirms a new and unwanted chapter: Nigeria will not appear at a World Cup for at least 12 years, from Russia 2018 to Morocco/Spain/Portugal 2030.

Since their iconic debut at USA '94, the Super Eagles have never failed to reach consecutive World Cups. That consistency, the hallmark of Nigeria's football identity, has now crumbled.

Meanwhile, the Congo DR stand on the brink of history

While Nigeria mourns, DR Congo celebrate a seismic breakthrough. Their victory sends them into the six-team intercontinental playoffs to be held in March in Mexico. Only two nations will survive that gauntlet to earn World Cup tickets.

The Leopards have not appeared at the World Cup since 1974, a 51-year drought. Now, they are one step away from rewriting their football history.