Nigeria: Pope Warns Against Escalating Violence, Persecution of Christians in Nigeria

·Nicki Minaj to address UN on alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria

Pope Leo has voiced renewed alarm over the escalating violence, discrimination, and persecution faced by Christian populations in several nations, including Nigeria, Mozambique, Sudan, Bangladesh, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC, among others.

The alarm came against the backdrop of the US declaration of Nigeria as a country of particular concern, CPC, in view of allegations of Christian genocide in the country, with Nigeria receiving significant criticism for its handling of attacks on Christian-dominated communities.

US President Donald Trump had, last month, warned of serious diplomatic and military consequences if the violence was not stopped, and directed the U.S. Department of War to prepare for possible action.

He stressed that any intervention would be "fast, vicious, and sweet."

However, sharing his concerns on his official X account, the Pontiff decried repeated assaults on Christian communities and worship centres, calling for united global action to promote peace.

He stated: "In various parts of the world, Christians suffer discrimination and persecution. I think especially of Bangladesh, Nigeria, Mozambique, Sudan, and other countries from which we frequently hear of attacks on communities and places of worship."

Pope Leo also extended heartfelt prayers to victims of recent violence, particularly families in the Kivu region of the DRC, where numerous civilians were brutally killed.

According to him, "God is a merciful Father who desires peace among all His children! I accompany in prayer the families of Kivu, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where in recent days there has been a massacre of civilians.

"Let us pray that all violence may cease and that believers may work together for the common good."

Meanwhile, American rapper, Onika Maraj-Petty, widely known as Nicki Minaj, is scheduled to speak at a United Nations event in New York today, where she is expected to address reported jihadist attacks on Christians in Nigeria.

Minaj will appear alongside the United States ambassador to the UN, Michael Waltz, and Alex Bruesewitz, an adviser to US President, Donald Trump, and convener of the event.

The development was first revealed on Sunday evening by Time magazine's senior political correspondent, Eric Cortellessa, via his X handle.

Confirming the report, Amb. Waltz praised the artist, describing her as "not only arguably the greatest female recording artist, but also a principled individual who refused to remain silent in the face of injustice."

Waltz said he was grateful that she was using her platform to highlight what he called "atrocities against Christians in Nigeria."

Responding to Waltz's comments, Minaj expressed appreciation for the opportunity, saying she did not take the responsibility lightly.

She added that she would "never stand down in the face of injustice," noting that her influence carried a greater purpose.

The planned event comes after Trump claimed there was an ongoing "Christian genocide" in Nigeria and announced that the country would be designated a "Country of Particular Concern."

He also urged Congress to take immediate action. Minaj publicly commended Trump for speaking out on the issue.

The federal government has strongly denied allegations of religiously motivated violence, maintaining that insecurity in the country stemmed from criminal activities unrelated to faith.

Despite Nigeria's position, US officials have continued to voice concerns.