Lesotho: MPs Grill Ministry Over Encroaching of Farmland

THE Law and Public Safety Committee has sharply criticised the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftainship, Home Affairs and Police over the continued encroachment of residential houses onto agricultural land.

The Committee said despite the existence of legal frameworks restricting the diversion of land from its original agricultural purpose, the ministry has made little effort to enforce these laws. Consequently, Lesotho is losing significant portions of its fertile land to unplanned residential development.

Committee member, Professor Nqosa Mahao, pressed the ministry on the measures it had taken in the current financial year to safeguard agricultural land.

The interrogation occurred during the Committee session yesterday, where the ministry was invited to present its first- and second-quarter financial expenditures.

"I did not hear you mention anything about protecting agricultural land. It seems no action has been taken because we continue to witness the destruction of fertile land by unplanned settlements," Prof Mahao said.

"In five years, there will be no fertile land left for farming because houses are encroaching onto it. Does this mean your ministry is doing nothing to protect our agricultural land?"

In response, Commissioner of Lands, Masebele Mponye, acknowledged the seriousness of the problem, stating that agricultural land is increasingly being converted for residential purposes.

"It is true that we are facing a challenge with houses encroaching onto agricultural land, and the situation is escalating. Fortunately, the ministry has introduced a project called the National Spatial Development Framework (NSDF), which aims to address all land use challenges in the country," Ms Mponye said.

She explained that the NSDF project is expected to be completed next year, and its report will become a legally binding guide for all land-use matters in Lesotho.

"The NSDF is a strategic planning tool designed to guide land use, housing, infrastructure, and other forms of development nationwide.

"We engaged a consultant for this project, and once it is finalised, no one will be allowed to use land for purposes other than its designated use. Unfortunately, in Lesotho, landowners often exercise their rights without restriction. The NSDF will help regulate this."

Prof Mahao, however, accused the ministry of negligence, asserting that officials had been "sleeping on the job" while the situation worsened.

"There was even a moratorium issued in 2018 restricting the use of agricultural land for residential purposes. People violated that order, yet no action was taken to stop them.

"Look at Ha Makhalanyane and Ha Motloheloa -- some of the most fertile land in the country has been lost to housing. You are sitting in offices doing nothing. Laws exist, and all you had to do was enforce them. Land rights do not give anyone the freedom to disregard the law."

The Committee chairperson, Everest Ramakatsa, also voiced concern, noting that agricultural land in Sehlabeng has already been lost to housing developments.

"If this is happening here in Maseru under your watch, I worry about the situation in other districts. This is an urgent matter that requires immediate attention," Mr Ramakatsa said.