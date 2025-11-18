Nigeria: Makarfi Resigns As PDP BoT Secretary

Former Kaduna State governor Ahmed Makarfi has stepped down as secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), saying the party must adhere strictly to its zoning principles to maintain internal equity.

His resignation followed the emergence of Kabiru Turaki -- a former minister of special duties and intergovernmental affairs -- as the PDP's new national chairman during the party's convention on Saturday. Turaki, like Makarfi, is from the north-west.

In a letter addressed to BoT chairman Adolphus Wabara on Monday, Makarfi said retaining his position after Turaki's election would contradict the party's long-standing zoning formula.

"You may recall that about two months ago, I had resigned as secretary of the board and posted the same on the board's WhatsApp platform," the letter reads.

"Mr Chairman, you may recall that you personally urged me to stay on until after a convention that produced a chairman."

He noted that the reason behind his earlier attempt to quit remained valid.

"The principal reason for my resignation then and now was, and is still, my belief that the national chairman of the party and the secretary should not come from the same geopolitical zone," he said.

"Now that a chairman has emerged from the north-west, where I come from, it is necessary to give him full space to do the needful."

Makarfi added that stepping aside was important to prevent "an impression of imbalance" within the PDP leadership structure.

"Accordingly, I hereby formally resign as secretary of the board of trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party with effect from today, November 17, 2025," he stated.

The former governor, who served Kaduna between 1999 and 2007, expressed gratitude to Wabara and fellow board members for what he described as a harmonious working environment.

"I truly appreciate the very respectful relationship between us during my period as secretary," he said.

"I also appreciate all board members for their support and the good relationship that prevailed during my period as secretary."