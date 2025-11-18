Nigeria: First Competitive Victory As Doma United Coach Excites Mabo

Wikki Tourist FC of Bauchi, on Sunday compounded the woes of the Enyimba International FC of Aba with 1-0 win in the ongoing Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) match day 13 played in Aba.

The only goal of the match was scored by Ahmed Abubakar in 31st minute of the match to give the visitors the lifeline before the interval.

In a post-match interview, Wikki Tourist coach, Abdul Maikaba, expressed happiness over the outcome of the match.

Maikaba said he told he players to go for the win, knowing that Enyimba International FC Stadium was a good atmosphere for players to express themselves with maximum protection.

"We planned to open the score before our host and it worked out for us.

"I know that this will motivate the players to do better in the next matches of the season and to finish the league well," Maikaba said.

Meanwhile, Enyimba FC coach Stanley Eguma boycotted the post-match interview as usual, making it the second time in a row that he missed the mandatory interaction with the press.

The first was when his team lost 1-2 to Warri Wolves at home in which he left the journalists waiting in vain at the conference room.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the win lifted Wikki Tourist to seventh on the league table with 19 points while Enyimba slumped to the 11th position with 17 points after 13 matches.(NAN)