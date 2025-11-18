West Africa: Nigeria Claims Title for World's Best Scrabble Team

In a historic performance, Team Nigeria snatched the Best Scrabble team title from the United States of America, storming to the summit of the 2025 WESPAC World Scrabble Championship in Accra, Ghana, and rewriting African Scrabble history in the process.

From Day One to Day Four, the 15-man Nigerian squad didn't just compete, they ruled, turning the Ghanaian capital into a theatre of dominance.

Oluwatimilehin Doko the 25-year-old sensation spearheaded Nigeria's conquest alongside Abdulmumin Jimoh, Tega Okiemute, Godwin Victor, and captain Rex Ogbakpa.

According to the Spokesman Nigeria Scrabble Federation (NSF), Maxwell Kumoye, Nigeria recorded 350 wins, +8975 cumulative points spread and 54.7% winning ratio- statistics that didn't only make a statement but dethroned the USA who came with 19 players.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Two years ago in Las Vegas, Nigeria narrowly lost the Best Country title to the USA.

In Accra, Nigeria went for revenge and earned it

While Nigeria stole the headlines, Ghana finished in second place with 114 wins, ahead of continental rivals Kenya.

Behind Nigeria and Ghana, the continent surged, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Gambia, and South Africa, all cracked the Top 10 in the Best Country standings, a stromg signal that African Scrabble has stepped into a new era.

In the individual category, debutant Oluwatimilehin Doko delivered one of the greatest African performances in WESPAC history, finishing 5th in the world after a fierce 21-win campaign with +1395 points.

At the end of proceedings, five Nigerians: Oluwatimilehin Doko, Tega Okiemute, Abdulmumin Jimoh, Godwin Victor, and Rex Ogbakpa stormed into the prestigious Top 20, the best ever outing by any African nation.