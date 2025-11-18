Cameroon/Nigeria: Nigeria Refuses to Hand Over Bakary to Cameroon

Nigeria declined a request from Cameroonian authorities to hand over opposition leader, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, when under the custody of Nigerian security officials in Yola, Adamawa State, according to the BBC.

Reports indicate that Cameroonian special security operatives had attempted to seize the opposition presidential candidate on November 2, allegedly with the assistance of some Nigerian security personnel.

Cameroonian officials described Tchiroma as "a dangerous criminal" and pressed for his return. However, Nigerian security agencies, upon confirming his identity, refused to surrender him.

Daily Trust, however, reliably gathered that Tchiroma may have been moved from Yola to his hometown of Garoua where he commands a large following, particularly in Cameroon's Far North region.

His staunch supporters are expected to shield him from possible threats posed by the authorities in Yaoundé.

A source in Yola told our reporter last night that Tchiroma departed the town on Sunday around noon after spending nearly a week in Nigeria's northeast.

The spokesman of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Sherrif Akinlabi, did not respond to inquiries about his location.

Tchiroma contested the October 12 presidential election in Cameroon, where he claimed to have secured 54.8 per cent of the vote compared to President Paul Biya's 53.7 per cent.

Immediately after the polls, he was placed under house arrest in Garoua, northern Cameroon.

His removal from Maroua residence on the night of October 28-29 and subsequent escort across the border into Nigeria followed several incidents suggesting attempts to take him into custody.

A post on his "Tchiroma 2025" Facebook account on October 31 read: "I thank the loyalist army, which has shown its patriotism by escorting me to a safe location and is currently ensuring my protection."

Sources said gendarmes stormed his quarters on October 29, with gunshots reported around his compound. Security checkpoints were later set up about 50 metres from his residence, interpreted as an attempt to restrict his movement.

Cameroun Actuel reported that between four and six soldiers in combat gear were seen deployed in Marouare, though their mission remained unclear.

This was not the first time Tchiroma had faced threats. On election day, security forces intercepted his vehicle, but supporters intervened and freed him, fearing harm.

Biya's warning and post-election tensions

The move to return Tchiroma came a day after Cameroon's Minister of Interior, Paul Atanga Nji, warned that the opposition leader would face trial for "incitement to public disorder."

Atanga Nji accused him of breaking the law by declaring himself the winner of the election, stressing that only the Constitutional Council has the authority to announce results.

He insisted that Tchiroma's actions amounted to incitement, especially after he called on supporters to take to the streets when the results were proclaimed.

President Paul Biya, declared winner with 53.66 per cent of the vote, has repeatedly warned against unrest. On November 13, he wrote on his X page: "Cameroon will gain nothing from post-election violence. Cameroon cannot afford a post-election crisis with potentially devastating consequences, as witnessed elsewhere."

A day later, Biya added, "It is my responsibility to ensure that order is maintained. I can assure you that order will prevail. Cameroon will keep forging ahead."

His remarks were widely interpreted as a direct response to Tchiroma's claim of victory.

The country's Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Rene Claude Meka, extended post-election security patrols until December 10, citing threats of instability.

Security forces have maintained a heavy presence in key cities, with checkpoints and patrols aimed at deterring demonstrations

Tchiroma's case has become a flashpoint in Cameroon's tense political climate.

His insistence that he won the election has emboldened supporters, while government officials portray him as a destabilising figure.

Political analysts warn that this development could escalate tensions and plunge the Central African country into political turmoil.