Nigeria: Osun 2026 - INEC Urges Political Parties to Conduct Lawful Primaries

Dr Mutiu Agboke, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Osun, has urged political parties in the state to conduct their primaries in accordance with the law.

Agboke, in a statement by INEC Public Relations Officer, Olurode Musa, on Monday in Osogbo, said the conduct of party primaries in line with the law was important ahead of the 2026 governorship election in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC has fixed Aug. 8, 2026, for the governorship election in the state.

The REC appealed to all registered political parties in the state to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, and the Commission's Guidelines and Regulations for the conduct of their primaries.

"The Commission emphasises the need for the conduct of free, fair and peaceful primary elections that reflect the will of the party members as a panacea for the reduction of pre-election litigations.

"We observed that primary elections have often been a source of pre-election litigations, which can be avoided if parties follow the laid-down procedures and guidelines.

"INEC, therefore, urges all political parties to ensure that their primaries are conducted in a transparent, democratic, and peaceful manner.

"All aspirants should be given equal opportunities to participate," he said.

Agboke said that in line with the guidelines released by INEC National Headquarters, political parties' primaries for the 2026 governorship election in the state are scheduled to be held between Nov. 24 and Dec. 15.

He said the Commission was prepared to provide necessary support and guidance to parties to ensure that their primaries are conducted in accordance with the law.

"We call on all stakeholders, including security agencies, to support the Commission in its efforts to ensure peaceful and credible party primaries.

"INEC will continue to monitor the activities of political parties and take appropriate actions within the ambit of the law against any party that fails to comply with the electoral laws and regulations," he said. (NAN)