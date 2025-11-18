Nigeria: Kano Senator Ties Knot With Military Officer in Low-Key Ceremony

18 November 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bashir Bello

The Senator representing Kano South District Senatorial district, sen. Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila, has tie the knot with his new bride, Hindatu Isah in a low-key ceremony held in Rano Local Government Area of Kano State.

The bride, Hindatu, is a Flying Officer with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and hails from Rano Local Government Area.

The wedding took place at the residence of the Madakin Rano, Ada'u Isah, father of the bride and a former member representing Rano, Kibiya, and Bunkure Federal Constituency.

Dahiru Adda'u, a retired state permanent secretary, received the bride on behalf of the groom's family. The Chairman of A.A. Rano Group, Auwalu Rano, also represented the groom's family.

The wedding was presided over by Yusuf Sumaila and the sum of N500,000 was paid as bride price.

The low key ceremony was attended by Kabiru Alhassan, a member of the House of Representatives representing Rano, Kibiya, and Bunkure.

