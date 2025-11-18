Nigeria: South-East Zonal Badminton Championship Set to Serve Off in Enugu

Enugu is set to host the fourth edition of the Southeast Zonal Badminton Championship, scheduled to take place from November 20th to 22nd at the Indoor Gymnasium Sports Hall, Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

The championship is organised by the Southeast Badminton Outreach, in partnership with the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) and the Enugu State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, and proudly powered by the Bet9ja Foundation.

The championship will feature top talents from Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States, with players, coaches, and officials competing across the male, female, and veteran categories. Participants will showcase exciting skills and compete for honours in what promises to be a thrilling three-day event.

This year's edition will also serve as an important preparatory platform for assessing the mental and competitive readiness of athletes ahead of the upcoming National Sports Festival to be hosted in Enugu.

Speaking ahead of the event, 1996 Olympian and South-east Zonal Representative on the Board of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN), Mrs. Oby Edoga-Solaja, reaffirmed the tournament's core objective: discovering, developing, and nurturing the next generation of badminton talent within the zone.

She also called on corporate organisations and well-meaning individuals to continually support the sport through both financial and moral contributions.

Mrs. Solaja further disclosed that ongoing efforts are being made across the zone to provide essential equipment, coaching education, and umpire training, all geared toward enhancing the standard and growth of badminton in the South-east.