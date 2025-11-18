Nigeria: Ajibade, Other Nigerian Ladies Dominate CAF Awards Final Shortlist

18 November 2025
This Day (Lagos)

Ahead of Wednesday's 2025 CAF Awards ceremony in Morocco, Nigerian ladies have dominated all the categories in the final Shortlist released on Monday by the Confederation of African Football.

The CAF Awards will begin at 19h00 local time (18h00 GMT) in the Moroccan capital of Rabat on Wednesday with Super Falcons' Captain, Rasheedat Ajibade to battle out Morocco and Al Hilal star, Ghizlaine Chebbak, for the 2025 Women's Player of the Year award.

Another Moroccan lady who plays for AS FAR, Sanaa Mssoudy, is the third lady in the running for the top honour.

For the CAF Goalkeeper of the Year category, Nigeria and Brighton safe hands, Chiamaka Nnadozie will be aiming to win the award for the third consecutive time. The Nigerians shot stopper will be looking at earning her third CAF Women's Goalkeeper of the Year Award, following her 2023 and 2024 recognition.

Also in the running for the top award is South Africa and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper, Andile Dlamini. The two-time CAF Women's Champions League Goalkeeper of the Year winner, Dlamini, secures her nomination through her exceptional consistency and unwavering presence for both club and country.

Despite her club not performing to their own highly set standards at the last CAF Women's Champions League, Dlamini remains one of the standout shot-stoppers on the continent.

Morocco's Khadija Er-Rmichi who plays for AS FAR is the third goalkeeper in the final shortlist. From being voted the best goalkeeper at the CAF Women's Championship in 2022 to maintaining her form in the Moroccan Women's Championship where she has won the same award four times in a row, Khadija Er-Rmichi's recognition speaks to her longevity, composure, and exceptional command of the penalty area.

Shakirat Abidemi Moshood of Bayelsa Queens is also in the running for the women's young player of the year award. Shakirat Abidemi Moshood's rise has been marked by her explosive talent and rapid development.

Captain of the Flamingos as a result of her consistency and leadership traits, she consistently shows maturity and impact well beyond her age.

Super Falcons who won their 10th WAFCON title in Morocco are also in the running to win the women's National Team of the Year.

Record winners of Africa's most prestigious Women's Football title, with 10 African titles to their name, the Super Falcons remain a benchmark for excellence. Their competitive mentality and deep talent pool keep them among the continent's elite. Ghana and Morocco are the other two countries in the running for the top award.

