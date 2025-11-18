Nigeria: Sunshine School Hosts Nigeria Olympic Committee-Certified Sports Administration Course

Sunshine School, Ibadan, will host the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC)-certified Sports Administration Course (SAC) for stakeholders across the country.

Organised by Olympic Solidarity in collaboration with the NOC, Dynaspro Sports, and Sunshine School, Ibadan, the three-day course is designed for key sports stakeholders, including Directors of Sports, Sports Officers, Heads of Sports Departments (HODs), Sports Marketers, and Games Masters.

The programme will take place at Sunshine School, Ibadan, Oyo State, with participants expected to arrive today, and depart on Friday, 21 November 2025.

The Sports Administration Course (SAC) is an introductory-level training programme tailored for elected officials and paid staff of National Olympic Committees (NOCs), National Federations (NFs), club managers, physical education teachers, sports journalists, and other professionals engaged in sports development.

Developed using the framework and manual provided by Olympic Solidarity--the educational arm of the International Olympic Committee (IOC)--the course aims to broaden participants' understanding of the Olympic Movement, the Olympic Games, and the management of sports organizations.

Participants will gain insights into Olympic values, principles of good governance, and effective organizational management, with the ultimate goal of strengthening support systems for athletes.

This initiative, part of the IOC's global educational programme through Olympic Solidarity and the Nigeria Olympic Committee, seeks to equip sports administrators with essential tools and knowledge to drive development and excellence in their respective organizations.

According to Dr. Temitayo Williams, Chairperson of Sunshine School, hosting the training provides the institution with an opportunity to align with global standards in sports administration. "We are excited to host this training. It is an opportunity we have long anticipated, and now that it is here, we look forward to further collaborations that will enhance the fortunes of sports while giving our students the chance to showcase their talents on the field of play," Williams said.

The programme will be delivered both onsite and virtually, facilitated by two IOC-certified National Course Directors: Mr. Nweri Emmanuel and Dr. (Mrs.) Esther Oluwatoyin Aluko. They will be supported by Mrs. Deborah Chidobi, Project Officer, alongside distinguished speakers including Prof. Fasan Clement, Programme Director at the Nigeria Olympic Committee.

In his remarks, the President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel commended the collaboration with Sunshine School, noting that such partnerships advance the NOC's mission of expanding Olympic education and developing competent sports administrators nationwide. He emphasized the importance of continuous capacity building to strengthen sports management and governance at all levels.