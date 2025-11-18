Nigeria: Zulum Identifies Boko Haram's Hideouts, Calls for Military Joint Operations to Defeat Terrorists

The governor said a coordinated military offensive involving the Army, Navy, and Air Force to target insurgent strongholds in the Lake Chad area, specifically at Tumbus, Mandara hills and Sambisa Game Reserve will address the security situation.

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has warned that joint security operations targetting the strongholds of Boko Haram and ISWAP are needed to decimate the terrorist groups, otherwise the security situation in the Northeast region will continue to escalate.

The governor said the coordinated military offensive involving the Army, Navy, and Air Force should target the insurgents' strongholds in the Lake Chad area, specifically at Tumbus, Mandara hills and Sambisa Game Reserve.

He stated this on Monday when he received the newly appointed Chief of the Air Staff, Sunday Aneke, at the Government House, Maiduguri.

He identified the islands, known as the Tumbus, as a critical safe haven for Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters, stressing that a comprehensive operation there is essential for lasting security, according to the governor's spokesperson, Dauda Illiya, in a statement.

"I want to bring to your kind notice that a thorough military operation, that involves the Naval, Air Force and Army, purposely intended to rid off the Tumbus have never been conducted.

"If we want to bring down insurgency and terrorism in Nigeria, we must address the challenges we (are) facing in the Lake Chad. The area has provided a safe haven for the terrorist, this is our major problem now,* the governor stated.

Mr Zulum also highlighted other insurgent enclaves, noting, "We still have two enclaves, the Sambisa Games Reserve as well as the Mandara hills. We need a coordinated operation with a view to addressing this menace in these areas".

Mr Zulum also recommended the deployment of more technology, specifically requesting that the Nigerian Air Force "deploy more Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) into the theater," noting that technology is the solution to the conflict.

He further proposed that the Command and Control structures of the military have a strategic thinking meeting in Maiduguri, with a view to interfacing with each other on how possible best to address the situation.

While commending President Bola Tinubu for his support to the military, Mr Zulum urged for additional funding to equip the armed forces with modern hardware to effectively prosecute the counter-insurgency operations.

He acknowledged the Nigerian Air Force continued support and expressed confidence that with commitment and dedication, insurgency would be defeated.

Earlier, the Chief of the Air Staff, Mr Aneke, an Air Marshal, commended the governor especially for his community-based reconstruction and rehabilitation initiatives aimed at restoring livelihoods and essential services in insurgency affected areas.

"The "Borno Model" of community engagement and reconciliation, which has prioritised healing, reintegration, and local ownership, exemplifies how non-kinetic strategies can complement military efforts to achieve sustainable results. Your approach has not only earned respect across the North-east but has also become a model for others to follow," Mr Aneke said.

"I also wish to acknowledge Your Excellency's personal interventions that have directly improved the security posture of the Nigerian Air Force in Maiduguri -- from decisive land allocations that mitigated potential vulnerabilities to the steady logistical support the State Government has provided to our operations.

"Since assuming my duties, I have directed an increased focus on operational readiness, integration with ground forces, and the intelligent application of airpower to support stabilisation efforts across the North-east", Mr Aneke stated.

The terror group, ISWAP, has intensified attacks on military formations in the northeast region in a new wave of terror against the Nigerian government.

In the latest confrontation, the terror group ambushed a military convoy and killed soldiers, including the Brigade Commander, Samaila Uba, who was leading his team along the Damboa-Biu axis in Borno State.

ISWAP announced that it captured Mr Uba and killed him. The group also shared photos confirming the criminal act.