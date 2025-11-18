Nigeria: HEI Saves 35,700 Lives in 10yrs, Transforms Emergency Healthcare Nationwide

... As NGO honours Vanguard with recognition Award

Within a decade of relentless service, the Health Emergency Initiative, HEI, has saved over 35,700 lives across Nigeria, emerging as a beacon of hope for vulnerable patients and a model of compassion-driven healthcare.

To this end, HEI has launched a N500 million Malnutrition Intervention Fund to tackle growing cases of nutrition challenges Amon Nigerian children.

Speaking at the 10th Anniversary and Award Ceremony of HEI in Lagos on Friday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, commended HEI for its decade-long commitment to public health.

"HEI has strengthened Lagos State's healthcare system, built public trust in emergency response, and ensured that no life is lost due to delays in medical care. From response to prevention, from emergency aid to system-wide resilience, Lagos State stands ready to walk this next journey with you."

Sanwo-Olu, Who was represented by Dr. Abimbola Mabogunje, Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Health Service Commission reaffirmed his administration's commitment to strengthening public-private collaboration, expanding emergency care networks, and scaling community training to save lives across the state.

The governor highlighted the transformative role of HEI in bolstering Lagos State's healthcare system over the past decade.

He said HEI's existence over the last 10 years has strengthened the state's healthcare system, built greater trust in emergency response systems, and increased public confidence in healthcare delivery.

"Here in Lagos State, we recognise HEI's role as a vital partner in strengthening health security. During critical periods such as the COVID-19 pandemic, HEI provided protective equipment and relief materials to hospitals and frontline workers.

"It further demonstrated its impact by donating a N16 million KVA solar panel system to Massey Children's Hospital, reinforcing its mission to ensure that no life is lost due to the lack of timely medical intervention.

"Today, HEI stands as a model for compassion-driven healthcare intervention. Its ability to combine humanitarian service with professionalism and transparency has earned it both national and international acclaim.

"This 10th anniversary is also a turning point. From response to prevention, from emergency aid to system-wide resilience; Lagos State stands ready to walk this next journey with you," Sanwo-Olu said.

Giving insights into its activities, Executive Director of the NGO, Mr. Paschal Achunine highlighted the organisation's lifesaving interventions. "We see the consequences when someone can't afford a pint of blood, a hospital bill, or critical tests. That's why we step in. From accident victims to malnourished children, HEI works with hospitals and public health institutions to ensure no life is lost due to lack of timely intervention."

Over the past 10 years, HEI has provided emergency financial aid to more than 35,700 indigent patients in 16 states, partnered with 85 hospitals to prevent victims from being turned away, and trained over 147,500 first responders.

In emergency situations, such as road traffic accidents or fire incidents, the organisation has achieved a remarkable 72 percent survival rate. Additionally, HEI has supported 8,200 malnourished children, with half recovering within seven weeks.

"The why behind our work is simple. Road traffic accidents are the biggest killers of young people in Nigeria. Malnutrition threatens the lives and futures of children aged zero to five. We don't just respond, we innovate, expand, and ensure survival is a right, not a privilege."

Achunine also announced the launch of a N500 million Malnutrition Alleviation Fund to provide therapeutic nutrition, medical care, and community-based education for vulnerable children.

Speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Kemi Ogunyemi, represented by Dr. Oluwatoni Adeyemi, praised HEI as a beacon of hope that reduces preventable deaths, ensuring vulnerable Nigerians receive timely, life-saving assistance.

She emphasised that HEI's mission aligns with Lagos State's vision of resilience, inclusivity, and people-centered health systems.

In his welcome address, Chairman of HEI's Board of Trustees, Dr. Emmanuel Imafidon underscored the NGO's evolution from a grassroots initiative into a national network. "Our five-year vision is ambitious: expand partnerships to all 36 states and the FCT, increase partner hospitals from 85 to 1,000, train 750,000 additional first responders, and support 50,000 malnourished children with targeted care," he said.

Also, the Trustee Chairman Prof. Akinyemi Oladeke highlighted HEI's governance and accountability, noting that responsibility comes with integrity. Every donation is accounted for, audited, and used to impact society, not profit.

Corporate partners also pledged support. Spectranet's Chief Operating Officer, Amrish Singhal, offered to provide connectivity solutions for emergency response, emphasizing the role of technology in improving access to life-saving care.

During the ceremony, HEI recognised individuals, media organisations, and partners, including Vanguard Newspapers, the Lagos State Government, U.S. Embassy, and the Federal Road Safety Corps, for their support over the last decade.

In his submission, BoT member, Professor Augustine Onyeaghala said:"Health is a challenge in Nigeria, and the Health Emergency Initiative is tackling it "in a very simple, little-by-little way."

Reflecting on the organisation's work over the past decade, he highlighted that more than 35,700 lives have been saved, over 147,500 people trained in emergency response, and 56,870 emergency victims assisted, with a survival rate exceeding 75 percent.

Onyeaghala said HEI intends to scale its interventions despite funding challenges. "What we've achieved in the last five years, from COVID to now, is nothing compared to what we can achieve going forward. It's a marathon, not a sprint. We're not going to let limited resources deter us. Every life matters. Even if it's one life we save, we're very glad. Every life really matters."