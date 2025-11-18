Nigeria: Alcohol Misuse - Nigeria Must Adopt National Alcohol Policy Now - Experts

Following the misuse of alcohol among youths, stakeholders are calling for the urgent adoption of a national alcohol policy to protect Nigerian youth, safeguard public health, and reduce the growing social and economic costs of alcohol misuse.

The stakeholders made the call at the First National Conference on Alcohol Harm Prevention and the 5th Annual General Meeting of the Association of Advocates Against Alcohol Harm in Nigeria (ASAAHN), held on Friday in Lagos.

Delivering the keynote address, Professor Samuel Oluranti, Professor of Sociology at Lagos State University (LASU), warned that unrestricted access to alcohol, particularly among minors, threatens Nigeria's human capital.

"What we have today, where children can buy alcohol anywhere, anyhow, is not helping the future of this nation," he said, stressing the urgent need for a comprehensive national alcohol policy to limit harmful exposure, improve public health, and reduce medical costs.

Responding to concerns that stricter regulation could harm the alcohol industry, Prof. Oluranti argued that life and public health should take priority.

"When you compare tax revenue to the cost of damaged lives and communities, life is more important than profit," he said, urging the government to diversify investments while protecting jobs.

He also called for stronger coordination among enforcement agencies, noting that bodies like the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) must work closely with other stakeholders to curb illegal sales and underage access.

"NDLEA is not doing enough because there is no collaboration. To be effective, they must work with all relevant stakeholders," he said.

ASAAHN National Chairman, Nwokocha Chijioke, explained that the conference aimed to strengthen advocacy and mobilize government, civil society, and families toward a healthier Nigeria.

"We are here to make a statement--to reshape our advocacy efforts and chart a new course against the harmful effects of alcohol," he said, emphasizing that prevention must come before treatment.

Chijioke highlighted the human toll of early alcohol use, citing cases of young Nigerians suffering liver damage and even death.

"The cost of treatment is far more expensive than prevention," he said.

The Lagos State Coordinator of the Child Protection Network (CPN), Mrs. Aderonke Oyelakin, urged parents to take responsibility for instilling strong values in their children.

"Parents must rise up to their responsibility of teaching morals and values that will help children avoid alcohol use," she said, identifying peer pressure as a major factor in early drinking.

The President of the West Africa Network of Civil Society Organisations on Substance Abuse, Mr. Eze Eluchie, recommended increasing taxes on alcoholic beverages as a deterrent.

"If the prices of alcohol become very high, many people will be discouraged from consuming it," he said.

The conference underscored the urgent need for coordinated action to protect Nigerian youth from the harmful effects of alcohol and highlighted the critical role of policy, prevention, and public awareness in safeguarding health and human capital.