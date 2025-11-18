Congo-Kinshasa: 2026 WCQ - DR Congo Defeat Nigeria On Penalties to Reach Intercontinental Playoff

Nigeria's dream of reaching the 2026 World Cup ended on Sunday as DR Congo edged the Super Eagles in a dramatic penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in Rabat.

Frank Onyeka had given Nigeria the perfect start with an early goal in the third minute, only for Meschak Elia to level for DR Congo in the 32nd minute. Despite several near-misses in extra time, neither side could find a winner, forcing the tie into penalties.

The shootout proved a nightmare for the Super Eagles. Calvin Bassey missed the opening spot-kick, and Semi Ajayi saw his penalty saved, while Simon also failed to convert. DR Congo held their nerve to secure victory, sending them through to the intercontinental playoff and ending Nigeria's campaign in heartbreaking fashion.

It was a night of missed opportunities for Nigeria, who struggled to adapt without Victor Osimhen after he was forced off early in the second half due to injury. Despite some bright moments from the likes of Arokodare and Onyemaechi, the Super Eagles could not break down a resilient DR Congo defence.

DR Congo will now prepare for the intercontinental playoff, keeping their World Cup hopes alive, while Nigeria are left to rue what might have been in a tense, high-stakes encounter.