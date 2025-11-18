Liberia: Rep. Wongbe Donates Medical Supplies to Health Facilities in Nimba District #9

Over the weekend, Representative Taa Z. Wongbe of Electoral District Nine in Nimba County donated approximately 212 cartons of medical drugs and other essential medical supplies to several health facilities within his district during a tour of various towns.

This generous donation was procured from a Canadian non-governmental organization (NGO) through the diligent efforts of Rep. Wongbe, who personally visited the organization to coordinate the transfer of these vital medicines and supplies.

Speaking about the donation, Rep. Wongbe emphasized the critical role these medical supplies will play in supporting the government's ongoing efforts to improve healthcare access for residents of District Nine.

"These medical drugs and supplies, provided through the support of an international NGO from Canada, represent a significant contribution to our district's healthcare system. It is part of my ongoing commitment to ensuring that health facilities including clinics across our towns are better equipped to meet the needs of our people," he said.

The donated supplies are expected to enhance the ability of local clinics and health centers to address pressing health challenges, from common illnesses to emergency care, thereby strengthening the community's overall wellbeing.

Empowering Women Through Microfinance Loans in addition to his health sector contributions

Rep. Wongbe also demonstrated a deep commitment to women's empowerment in District Nine.

He provided a total of One - Hundred - Thousand (100,000) Liberian Dollars as microfinance loans to 14 towns in Kwendin Town, located in the Blinlon Administrative District.

These loans are intended to support women entrepreneurs and small business owners, helping to improve their livelihood and foster economic independence.

Thousands of women, who received these microfinance loans, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the support, pledging to use the funds to uplift their families and contribute positively to their communities.

"In many rural areas, women are the backbone of the family, responsible for educating their children and managing the household despite numerous hardships.

Some women, particularly those without husbands, face additional difficulties in providing care and sending their children to school or university," explained Rep. Wongbe.

He highlighted the importance of these loans as a critical tool for empowering women to overcome financial challenges and create sustainable income opportunities, ultimately lifting their families out of poverty.

Rep. Wongbe's combined efforts in improving healthcare infrastructure and empowering women economically reflect his dedication to holistic community development in Nimba County.