Liberia Launches Nationwide HPV Vaccination Campaign for Girls Aged 9-18

Paynesville — The Government of Liberia (GoL), through the Ministry of Health and in collaboration with development partners, has officially launched a nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccination Campaign targeting girls between the ages of 9 and 18.

The launch event took place at the Voker Mission Public School in Paynesville, outside Monrovia and brought together hundreds of school-aged girls, health officials, educators, and stakeholders.

Representing First Lady Kartumu Y. Boakai, Varfee Holmes, Technical Consultant and Media & Communication Officer in the Office of the First Lady, described the vaccine rollout as a significant milestone in safeguarding the health and future of Liberian girls.

"This launch is not just another health activity--it is an act of national protection, a step toward generational health, and a gift of life to girls across Liberia," Mr. Holmes stated.

Quoting the First Lady, Mr. Holmes emphasized: "Every strong nation begins by protecting its daughters, because a daughter protected today becomes a mother strengthened tomorrow."

Mr. Holmes disclosed that the campaign aims to achieve 90% vaccination coverage, reaching more than 560,000 girls nationwide.

"That means 560,000 futures secured, 560,000 dreams strengthened, and 560,000 young women spared from a disease that should never claim lives in this modern age," he added.

He encouraged parents and guardians to support the initiative: "The HPV vaccine is safe, effective, and saves lives. It does not affect fertility. Let us protect our daughters now so they can focus on building their future."

Health Minister Highlights Urgency

Liberia's Minister of Health, Dr. Louise Mapleh Kpoto, underscored the importance of the campaign, noting that cervical cancer remains one of the most preventable yet deadly cancers among women in Africa.

"I've worked with female patients most of my life and have seen firsthand the devastating impact of cervical cancer," Minister Kpoto said.

She explained that many women discover the disease only after marriage or childbirth--often when it is too late.

"This vaccine gives young girls the chance to grow, thrive, and enjoy life without fear of a disease that silently destroys families," she stated.

Dr. Kpoto also announced improvements in primary health facilities and immunization outreach, ensuring no eligible child in Liberia is left behind.

EPI Doubles Down on Sensitization

Speaking during the launch, Dr. Yeah A. Nemaha, Acting Program Manager of the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI), explained the science behind the effort.

"Many women develop cervical cancer because they were infected with HPV," he said. "By taking the HPV vaccine, you are preventing the virus--and ultimately protecting yourself from cervical cancer."

Campaign Strategy

The Ministry of Health says its teams will be deployed to: Schools, Communities, Religious centers, Markets, Local leadership hubs to ensure nationwide access and awareness.

Community leaders are also expected to support mobilization efforts throughout the one-week vaccination exercise.

About HPV and Cervical Cancer

HPV is the leading cause of cervical cancer, which is one of the most preventable cancers through vaccination. The HPV vaccine is recommended worldwide for girls before their first exposure to the virus.

The nationwide HPV vaccination campaign marks a critical step in strengthening Liberia's health system and reaffirming the government's commitment to preventing avoidable diseases, especially among girls and women.