Liberia: Senate Internal Affairs Committee to Endorse Fatima Sirleaf's Confirmation Following Apology for Lying Under Oath

The Senate Committee on Local Government, Peace and Reconciliation has conducted what critics called a stage-managed hearing for the confirmation of the Deputy Minister-Designate for Urban Affairs Madam Fatima Bintu Sirleaf, who lied under oath during her first appearance before the committee.

Madam Sirleaf was recently appointed to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and forwarded to the Senate for confirmation by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

She was widely criticized for lying under oath on her academic credentials when she appeared before the committee confirmation on October 22.

She initially told senators that she holds a Master's Degree in Social Work with emphasis in Mental Health and Substance Abuse and a Minor in Urban Development--a claim that has since stirred public debate and scrutiny over its accuracy.

Senator J. Gblehbo Brown, Co-Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Government, questioned whether her academic background aligned with the duties of Deputy Minister for Urban Affairs, given her strong foundation in social work and mental health.

"According to your CV, you have a strong background in social work and mental health, considering the problems we have in Liberia today--drugs killing our young people, people going crazy and mad. With your expertise, do you think you are better placed or misplaced serving as Deputy Minister for Urban Affairs?" Senator Brown asked.

In response, Madam Sirleaf said her "minor in urban development" prepared her to address challenges associated with urban growth and rehabilitation.

"I believe that with urban development as my minor, it helped me change lives. I was able to help wealthy people in the United States who suffered addiction. With the way Liberia is rising, with overpopulation in cities including Monrovia, I can educate people about building rehab centers in our cities," she stated.

But a FrontPage Africa's investigation uncovered inconsistencies in Madam Sirleaf's academic claims.

The FPA inquiry found out that Kean University, the U.S.-based institution where Madam Sirleaf reportedly obtained her Master's Degree, does not offer any course or program titled "Urban Development" within its Social Work curriculum.

The embarrassing situation, which amounts to perjury under the Liberian law, prompted the Senate Committee on Internal Affairs, Peace, Reconciliation and Local Government, to delay the submission of its report from the confirmation hearing to the Plenary for action.

Plenary is the highest decision making body of the Liberian Senate.

Unprecedented hearing

However, the committee, headed by Senator Johnny Kpehe of Bong county, has been under intense pressure from some members of the executive and close friends of Madam Sirleaf, including current and former government officials, to consider and recommend her to the Plenary for confirmation.

As a result, the committee on Monday, November 17, conducted an unprecedented confirmation hearing, which lasted for less than an hour at the Capitol Building, for Madam Sirleaf to beg for pardon for lying under oath

Biting Tongue

The holding of separate hearings for presidential nominees to clarify statements made during their confirmation or for lying under oath is not a normal routine at the Liberian Senate.

But Madam Sirleaf was given the opportunity by members of the committee to admit to lying under oath and begged to be confirmed by the Senate.

"I will first of all clarify that I hold a Master's Degree in Social Work with specialized studies in mental health and substance abuse and urban development. I apologize for an earlier misstatement which I mentioned as a minor in urban development. My economic training is robust and aligns with the demands of this role particularly in community development, social systems and urban resilience," she stated.

Madam Sirleaf has been accused of using her social media platform to settle scores with those she considered as critics and political opponents, mainly the Political Leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) Alexander B. Cummings and other officials.

She again extended apologies for disrespect shown to anyone.

Many senators -- including Committee Chairman Johnny Kpehe and Senators Dabah Varpilah and Joseph Jallah -- waived their right to question the nominee during the hearing.

Grand Kru County Senator Numene Bartekwa called on his colleagues to forgo issues they may have with the nominee for the sake of her smooth confirmation.

"This girl (Fatima) was supposed to be confirmed for a long time. All of you-I don't know whatever concerns let them put it on the table," Senator Bartekwa stated, opting not to quiz the nomination.

But his assertions prompted his colleagues to immediately call him to order.

Senator Nya Twayen of Nimba openly pledged to vote for the confirmation of the nomination and encouraged his colleagues to do the same.

Making request to nominee

Though she has not been confirmed by the Senate, Madam Sirleaf has already received a request from a member of the committee responsible for her confirmation.

"Congratulation because I know-even in my sleep, my vote is for you. But notwithstanding, I gave you a communication that you should see to act when you are confirmed," Senator Gbotoe Kanneh stated.

However, a few Senators including Thomas Yaya Nimely, Gbleh-bo Brown and Edwin Melvin Snowe raised pertinent issues with Madam Sirleaf during the hearing.

Senator Nimely raised concern over the decision taken by Madam Sirleaf to submit an outdated resume to the committee.

She stated on her resume that she is a resident of the United States-something, which prompted her to again apologize and pledged to update her curriculum vitae.

"You don't live in Liberia because you gave me your resume that has an American address and telephone numbers. You don't live here, so how can I make you my Deputy Minister?" Senator Nimely stated.

"I will update that; I'm sorry for that Sir," Madam Sirleaf responded.

Senator Nimely encouraged Madam Sirleaf to always read through her resume before submitting for a job interview.

For his part, Senator Brown expressed concern over inquiry on the conduct of Madam Sirleaf.

"For your short time in Liberia, have you offended somebody," Senator Brown stated.

He made specific reference to utterances made against the ANC Political Leader Cummings, something which prompted one of the party's officials to request Madam Sirleaf to retract her statement.

Madam Sirleaf, however, took responsibility for comments made on social media that could have offended anyone.

She admitted to receiving a complaint through email from an unidentified official of the ANC requesting an apology and her failure to reply to the concern raised, claiming that, "I thought it was a junk email anyway."

Senator Snowe admonished the nominee and others against making derogatory comments against opposition politicians in Liberia. He noted that opposition leaders are protected under the Liberian Constitution to exercise their rights to multi-party democracy, and as such, they should not be scolded for opposing.

"We cannot create the atmosphere that once you are perceived as an opposition and you express your view as an opposition, you are insulted-be it on which platform. I have nothing personal against you and I am happy that you have done the correction on your resume," he said.

Political analysts believe that the second hearing conducted by members of the Senate Committee on Local Government, Peace and Reconciliation, was intended to save face in pleasing the executive and other closed associates while discharging their constitutional mandate.

It is imminent that the "unprecedented and stage-managed" hearing would pave the way for the confirmation of Madam Sirleaf who lied under oath.

In Liberia, the upholding of moral principles and standings remain uncommon among appointed and elected officials.

The confirmation of presidential nominees by members of the Liberian Senate based on political patronage, influence, family or social ties, ethnic and tribal backgrounds remains an aged-old problem at the National Legislature.

Analysts say this practice continues to enable the confirmation of incompetent or unqualified public officials, ultimately burdening the citizenry with the consequences of poor leadership and underperformance by those approved by the Senate.