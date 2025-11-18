Liberia: Orange Liberia Supports Education, Donates Supplies to Ministry of Gender

Monrovia — In a significant boost to educational transformation efforts in Liberia, Orange Liberia, one of the nation's foremost GSM Providers, has made a generous donation of 400 school backpacks and 132 notebooks to the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MOGCSP).

The supplies are earmarked for distribution to underprivileged children in Monrovia.

Presenting the essential school items over the weekend, Orange Foundation Senior Manager Uomah Walterspoon emphasized that the donation underscores the company's deep-seated commitment to assisting the government in improving the welfare and opportunities for children across the country.

"As President Joseph Nyuma Boakai continues to emphasize the importance of education, institutions such as Orange Liberia have a responsibility to contribute to strengthening children's learning opportunities," Madam Walterspoon stated, highlighting the private sector's role in national development.

Deputy Minister for Children at the Ministry of Gender, Garmai Tokpah, officially received the donation. She expressed profound gratitude to the Orange Foundation for the timely collaboration, terming it a "milestone" for the Ministry in its crucial work of reaching out to less fortunate children.

Minister Tokpah assured Orange Liberia that the educational materials will be utilized effectively to support and strengthen the education sector for underprivileged children.

"The 400 backpacks and 132 notebooks will be properly utilized and implemented in the right way," Deputy Minister Tokpah affirmed, ensuring the impact of Orange's donation reaches the intended beneficiaries.