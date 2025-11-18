Liberia: Supreme Court Reserves Judgment in Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan 'Wrongful Termination' Case, Urges Parties to Engage

Monrovia — The Supreme Court of Liberia has reserved judgment in the "wrongful termination" case involving Dr. Dougbeh Christopher Nyan and the Executive Branch of Government, following a two-day conference last week.

According to court information, Justice-in-Chambers Jamesetta Howard-Wolokolie has asked the parties -- Dr. Nyan and the Government of Liberia -- to hold further discussions through their legal counsels on possible remedies allowed under law, including reinstatement or other lawful options.

Legal sources indicate that the discussions may explore several alternatives, including Dr. Nyan's reinstatement as Director General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) or compensation in accordance with applicable legal standards.

Dr. Nyan filed a petition on October 23, 2025, challenging his removal by President Joseph Boakai on October 15, 2025. He argued that he was appointed on August 1, 2024, to a five-year tenure under Section 4.4 of the NPHIL Act and therefore could not be removed without meeting statutory requirements.

Since assuming office, Dr. Nyan has been credited in various public health reports with efforts to strengthen NPHIL's technical capacity and with leading responses to Mpox, Lassa fever, and measles outbreaks. Under his tenure, NPHIL was also designated by the Africa CDC as an "Africa Regional Center of Excellence for National Public Health Institute Development."

In his petition, Dr. Nyan contends that his removal -- based on a resolution from NPHIL's Board of Directors -- violated the NPHIL Act of 2016. Court records indicate that Dr. Nyan argues the Board's resolution cited no evidence of wrongdoing and that he was neither accused nor investigated.

Dr. Nyan's legal team, led by Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe and former Associate Justice Cllr. Kabineh M. Ja'neh, referenced previous Supreme Court opinions, including Yealue et al. v. Executive Branch of Government, which addressed the protection of tenure in autonomous agencies.

The case has drawn interest among legal observers, who note that its outcome may clarify how tenure laws are interpreted and enforced within the public sector. Analysts say the Court's decision could influence future disputes involving tenure positions across government institutions.

Dr. Nyan, an internationally recognized biomedical scientist with experience in infectious disease diagnostics, expressed confidence in the judicial process and stated that he expects the matter to be resolved in accordance with law and due process.