Liberia: Four Chinese Workers' Work Permits Revoked for Violating Liberia Labor Law

Monrovia — Four Chinese nationals working for Bangli, an iron ore mining company operating in Bong Mines, Bong County, were caught in the act of performing carpentry work on a makeshift structure at the entrance of the company facility on Friday, November 14,2025.

In an unannounced visit to the company facility after a strike action by Liberian employees of the company in the first week of November, Labor Minister, Cooper W. Kruah, who led a team of labor inspectors and officials, was shocked when he saw for himself in daylight the four Chinese men on top of a makeshift structure nailing zinc to its roof.

Minster Kruah immediately mandated labor inspectors to get the Chinese details and he subsequently announced the revocation of their work permits.

Li Shuat Hua, Zhang Hong Wei and Zhang Wei Chai and another Chinese who fled the scene formally received their letters of revocation on Monday, November 17,2025 from the Minister of Labour, Cllr. Kruah .

Minister Kruah, in an open-door meeting with executives of Bangli, told them to account for the escaped Chinese employee and file his name with the Labor Ministry in order to serve him his letter.

The Labour Minister said failure on the part of the company in harboring foreign workers without work permit will be liable to a fine in accordance with Liberia Labor Law.

" I have with immediate effect revoked the work permits of the four individuals and their letters have been served, " Minister Kruah said. "

"As for the other man, who drove away in the company's pickup, you must forward his name to us. Anything contrary will be equivalent to harboring non permit workers in your employ and is tantamount to fine," he warned.

However, Minister Kruah admonished Executives of Bangli that President Joseph Nyumah Boakai is pleased to see foreign companies operate in the country, but that the president envisages respect for the Labor Laws of Liberia while encouraging transparency, accountability and dignity for labor.

Furthermore, the Labor Minister urged the company to honor labor bargaining initiatives with workers of the company in order to have harmonious working condition at the company's facility.

Bangli General Manager, Lyu Wen Yin thanked Minister Kruah and delegation for the visit and promised to cooperate with the mandate of the minister to forward the name of the escaped Chinese employee.

Mr. Wen Yin said Bangli has employed 161 Liberians and 53 Chinese. He assured the labor officials of his company preparedness to work in Liberia by investing millions in its operation in Liberia, and assured that his company will work with relevant government institutions for the success of the company in Liberia.