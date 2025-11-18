Liberian-Nigerian Musician Aiira Rebrands, Officially Changes Name to Aruyah Ahead of New Single Release

18 November 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Francis G. Boayue

Monrovia — Aaliyah Ruth Agana, the dynamic Liberian-Nigerian musician known to fans as Aiira, has officially announced a change in her stage name to Aruyah. The rebranding signifies a major step in her artistic journey, reflecting her personal growth and evolving musical vision.

To mark her new identity, Aruyah is set to release her highly anticipated new single, titled "Running," on November 28, 2025. The single is expected to showcase her signature soulful sound while introducing fans to the next phase of her musical development.

The artist, who blends elements of Afrobeat, Pop, and R&B, stated that the name change is a pivotal part of her creative transformation.

"I believe names carry power, and Aruyah represents a deeper connection to my roots and purpose," Aruyah said from Lagos, Nigeria, in an announcement dated November 14, 2024. This change symbolizes a fresh chapter in my journey, and I'm excited for my fans to join me in this new phase," she said.

The announcement follows a significant break during which the singer focused intensely on the production of her upcoming album.

Aruyah emphasized that she remains committed to creating music that inspires and empowers.

About Aruyah

Aruyah (formerly Aiira) is a gifted Liberian-Nigerian singer and songwriter whose music explores compelling themes of love, identity, and empowerment. Her work is characterized by a soulful blend of Afrobeat, pop, and R&B influences.

