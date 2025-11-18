Liberia: Former Track Star Bill Rogers Applauds Government for Boosting Sports Budget, Calls Move a 'Game-Changer'

Monrovia — Former Liberian international track athlete Bill Rogers has commended the Government of Liberia (GoL) for significantly increasing funding toward the national sports sector, describing the move as a "game-changer" for sports development in the country.

Rogers, who is currently based in the United States, praised the proposed allocations in the 2026 draft national budget, noting that the development marks a renewed commitment to strengthening sports infrastructure, supporting athletes, and fostering unity across the country.

Highlighting the increased allocation for the Men's Senior National Football Team, the Lone Star, Rogers said the draft budget proposes US$1,074,058 -- nearly double the approximately US$550,000 allocated in the 2025 fiscal year.

"As a former national athlete, I see this achievement as more than numbers -- it symbolizes a renewed commitment to rebuild our sports sector, empower young athletes, and restore the pride of representing Liberia on the world stage," he said.

Rogers welcomed the government's prioritization of sports but also urged policymakers to consider welfare and retirement plans for retired athletes who represented Liberia during challenging years.

"Many of our past sports heroes still live with injuries and without proper support systems. Recognizing and caring for them will inspire a new generation to believe that serving one's country through sports truly matters," he noted.

The former athlete emphasized that the increased funding should go beyond infrastructure, ensuring that it translates into meaningful development programs, career pathways, and long-term benefits for athletes.

"This is not just about facilities; it's about touching lives, building careers, and inspiring the youth. Sports bring peace and unity regardless of political background. We all celebrate together, we all laugh together. Sports are one of Liberia's strongest tools for national harmony," he added.