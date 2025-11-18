Liberia: Former Track Star Bill Rogers Applauds Government for Boosting Sports Budget, Calls Move a 'Game-Changer'

18 November 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By J.H. Webster Clayeh

Monrovia — Former Liberian international track athlete Bill Rogers has commended the Government of Liberia (GoL) for significantly increasing funding toward the national sports sector, describing the move as a "game-changer" for sports development in the country.

Rogers, who is currently based in the United States, praised the proposed allocations in the 2026 draft national budget, noting that the development marks a renewed commitment to strengthening sports infrastructure, supporting athletes, and fostering unity across the country.

Highlighting the increased allocation for the Men's Senior National Football Team, the Lone Star, Rogers said the draft budget proposes US$1,074,058 -- nearly double the approximately US$550,000 allocated in the 2025 fiscal year.

"As a former national athlete, I see this achievement as more than numbers -- it symbolizes a renewed commitment to rebuild our sports sector, empower young athletes, and restore the pride of representing Liberia on the world stage," he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Rogers welcomed the government's prioritization of sports but also urged policymakers to consider welfare and retirement plans for retired athletes who represented Liberia during challenging years.

"Many of our past sports heroes still live with injuries and without proper support systems. Recognizing and caring for them will inspire a new generation to believe that serving one's country through sports truly matters," he noted.

The former athlete emphasized that the increased funding should go beyond infrastructure, ensuring that it translates into meaningful development programs, career pathways, and long-term benefits for athletes.

"This is not just about facilities; it's about touching lives, building careers, and inspiring the youth. Sports bring peace and unity regardless of political background. We all celebrate together, we all laugh together. Sports are one of Liberia's strongest tools for national harmony," he added.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.