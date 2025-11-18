Liberia: Borough FC Stuns Heaven Eleven With Fierce Second-Half Comeback to Climb LFA First Division Table

Monrovia — Borough FC delivered one of the most remarkable turnarounds of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) First Division season on Monday, rallying from two goals down to defeat Heaven Eleven 3-2 in a pulsating contest at the SKD Practice Pitch a victory that lifts them from seventh to fifth place with 13 points from eight matches.

What was expected to be a tight match quickly turned chaotic, emotional, and unforgettable.

Heaven Eleven Miss Early Chance to Take Control

The home side came close to seizing the narrative early when referee Emmanuel Mansah pointed to the spot following a clumsy challenge inside the box. Heaven Eleven's forward Aliu Bah stepped up with confidence, but Borough goalkeeper Emmanuel Toe produced a brilliant save, diving low to push the ball away and keep the visitors alive.

The missed penalty shifted the tone of the half. Heaven Eleven dominated possession but failed to convert their pressure into goals, while Borough FC absorbed the attacks and waited patiently for their moments. The first half ended goalless, but it was already simmering with tension.

Heaven Eleven Explode After the Break

The second half opened with the home supporters roaring and Heaven Eleven responded. They struck two quick goals, sending the SKD Practice Pitch into jubilation as drums, chants and celebrations echoed across the stands. For a moment, it looked like the floodgates had opened and Borough would crumble under the pressure.

But football rarely follows the expected script.

Borough FC Fights Back

Instead of folding, Borough FC grew stronger.

The revival began with Clarence Sneh, who fired home a low strike to pull one back, silencing the home crowd and reigniting belief on the Borough bench. From that moment, the energy shifted dramatically.

Minutes later, Sylvester Doe slotted in the equalizer after timing his run perfectly behind the defense. The composure of the finish was matched only by the shock that rippled through the stadium Borough FC were back.

Kumeh Completes the Turnaround

With the momentum firmly theirs, Borough pushed forward with confidence. The winner came through Marcus Kumeh, who latched onto a loose ball on the edge of the area and curled it past the goalkeeper to complete a stunning comeback.

The Borough technical area erupted in celebration, players sprinted toward the corner flag, and the away supporters roared with pride. From 2-0 down to 3-2 up, the visitors had rewritten the story entirely.

Significance of the Win

The victory does more than add three points to Borough's tally it reshapes their season.

Having started the weekend in seventh place, Borough FC now climbed to fifth on the table with 13 points from eight matches, placing themselves within striking distance of the league's frontrunners.

For Heaven Eleven, the afternoon will be remembered for a missed penalty, a squandered lead, and a painful reminder that matches are never won at halftime.

For Borough FC, it will stand as a statement of character, grit, and ambition, a performance that reinforces their status as a team capable of fighting back and fighting hard.