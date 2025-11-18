Liberia: Coach Samir Kamara Hails 0-0 Draw With Pepper FC

Monrovia — The football head coach of Grand Cape Mount County has described his team's goalless draw against Liberia Football Association (LFA) Third Division side Pepper FC as "encouraging," as preparations continue for the final selection of players for the 2025/2026 National County Sports Meets.

The county kickball team, however, suffered a 2-0 home run defeat against Pepper FC's girls team in another friendly encounter.

Coach Samir Kamara said Sunday's friendly was the county side's first test match in the lead-up to the National County Sports Meets.

"The friendly against Pepper FC was our first opportunity to test our players as we continue the justification process for the final selection," Kamara said. "I also coach Pepper FC, so it was a unique experience to lead Cape Mount against my own club side. Everyone could see the physical and tactical output displayed by both teams throughout the game. We used 22 players in total, 11 in the first half and another 11 in the second half. We are still in the preparation stage and plan to play at least three more friendly matches before November 30, 2025, after which we will finalize our squad for the National County Sports Meets."

The Steering Committee Chairman of Grand Cape Mount County also expressed satisfaction with the team's performance but clarified that Pepper FC was not their intended opponent for the county's first friendly. The original plan was to face Gbarpolu County, who failed to honor a previously agreed match.

"Our main objective was to play against another county team in our first friendly," Emmanuel Tamba, Steering Committee Chairman, said. "We were contacted by Gbarpolu County, who requested a friendly match with Cape Mount, and we agreed. We even paid for the Barnesville Estate Sports Ground and referees. Unfortunately, they failed to show up. Thankfully, we were able to arrange the match against Pepper FC, and our team gained valuable experience."

Despite the hiccup, both the coaching staff and county officials viewed the match as a positive step in preparation, providing the technical team with insights into the players' readiness and areas needing improvement ahead of the 2025/2026 National County Sports Meets.