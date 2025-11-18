opinion

When ArcelorMittal entered Liberia in 2005, we made a promise: to be a long-term partner in rebuilding the country's economy and creating opportunities for its people. Two decades later, that promise stands stronger than ever. Through civil war recovery, Ebola, COVID, and global commodity downturns, we stayed, we invested, we delivered. And today, we are on the cusp of completing the largest mining expansion project in Liberia's history.

Earlier this year His Excellency President Joseph Boakai inaugurated our new iron ore concentrator plant - the centerpiece of our Phase II Expansion Project. This project represents a US$1.8 billion investment, the largest foreign direct investment in Liberia's history, bringing ArcelorMittal's total investment since entering Liberia to US$3.5 billion. It will increase production capacity four-fold, strengthen Liberia's export capabilities, and create thousands of jobs for Liberians. It is not just an ArcelorMittal project; it is a national project that will drive GDP growth, boost government revenues, and signal to the world that Liberia is open for business.

To unlock these benefits, ratifying the amended MDA is essential. This agreement is not about giving ArcelorMittal a "monopoly," as some have suggested. It is about securing the framework that allows us - and Liberia - to reap the rewards of years of investment and partnership. The MDA provides stability for the next 25 years, enabling us to continue creating jobs, training Liberians, and contributing to government revenues and community development. It is fair, it is right, and it is critical for Liberia's economic future.

The benefits are clear. If ratified, the MDA will deliver:

Government Revenue: Annual tax and royalty payments projected to significantly increase in line with our expanded production capacity, to in excess of US$100 million.

Economic Impact: Liberia's GDP projected to grow exponentially due to our expansion project, with the value of annual exports rising from c. US$250 million to over US$1 billion.

Jobs: Over 900 new permanent jobs created for Liberians, on top of the thousands created during the construction phase.

Opportunities for SMEs: Our large-scale industrial presence will create opportunities for the growth of various small- and medium-scale manufacturing enterprises and services.

Skills Development: Expansion of our Training Academy, which is already home to around 200 Liberians annually, training them in in advanced mining and engineering skills.

Community Investment: An increased annual contribution to the County Social Development Fund of US$5 million.

Much has been said about the Yekepa-Buchanan railway. Let's set the record straight. When we arrived, the railway was non-existent. We have so far invested US$800 million to rehabilitate and expand its capacity, enabling the transportation of 30 million tonnes of iron ore annually. Given these investments, it is only reasonable that we reserve capacity for our operations. But we have never sought exclusivity. The MDA establishes a clear, non-discriminatory, multi-user access regime. Others can use the railway, provided they also invest in adding capacity. That is not monopoly; that is partnership.

Our presence in Liberia has been a force for good. Over the years, we have contributed significantly to government revenues, supported local businesses, and invested in education, healthcare, and housing in Nimba, Grand Bassa and Bong Counties and beyond. We have built schools, clinics, and housing, along with roads, power, water and sewer facilities. During construction of the Phase II project, over 8,000 Liberian construction jobs were created. We will continue to prioritize local employment and skills development.

Ratifying the MDA is not just about ArcelorMittal. It is about Liberia's future. It is about creating thousands of jobs, significantly increasing government revenues and attracting further foreign investment. It is about sending a clear message that Liberia is a country where serious investors can commit for the long term. Rejecting this agreement would not punish ArcelorMittal; it would punish Liberia - its economy, its communities, and its people.

We understand there are concerns, and we welcome dialogue. We are committed to transparency, to listening, and to improving how we engage with communities. But let us not lose sight of what is at stake: billions of dollars in investment, decades of economic growth, and a partnership that has already delivered - and will continue to deliver - broad-based benefits for Liberia.

There is no plan B. Ratifying the MDA is the key to unlocking a future of shared prosperity. We stand ready to continue our journey with Liberia, and for Liberia.