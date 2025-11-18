Liberia: Koffa, Debee, Kamara, Seboe Plead Not Guilty in Capitol Arson Case

Former House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, Representatives Jacob Debee, Abu B. Kamara, and Dixon Seboe, along with several co-defendants, have pleaded not guilty to a series of criminal charges after months of legal back-and-forth that saw the case move from the Monrovia City Court to Criminal Court A and briefly to the Supreme Court.

The plea was entered on Monday, November 17, 2025, in open court before Criminal Court 'A' Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie.

The defendants, including Thomas Etheridge, Eric Susay, Kivi Bah, Stephen Broh, John Nyanti, and Jerry Pokah, face charges ranging from arson and attempted murder to criminal conspiracy, solicitation, aggravated assault, and theft of property. The indictment results from a true bill issued on June 16, 2025, by a special grand jury of Montserrado County.

Prosecution is expected to begin producing witnesses soon, though unconfirmed reports suggest the lawmakers may seek a change of venue due to alleged dissatisfaction with Judge Willie.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Case Origin and City Court Ruling

Before going to Criminal Court A, the case went through a controversial preliminary exam at the Monrovia City Court, where Magistrate Ben L. Barco ruled based on social-media evidence repeatedly called "open source" by prosecutors. Defense lawyers questioned the credibility and source of the material, saying it lacked authentication and location details.

Despite those objections, Magistrate Barco ruled that prosecutors had established a prima facie case -- a standard requiring only a reasonable basis to suspect the defendants may have committed the alleged crimes -- and ordered the matter forwarded to Criminal Court A.

In his ruling, Barco referenced Section 12.2 of the Criminal Procedure Law and several Supreme Court precedents, including RL v. Chakpadeh (1988), explaining that the threshold for probable cause is significantly lower than the burden of proof at trial.

Alleged Plot to Burn Capitol Building

Prosecutors allege that the defendants conspired to set fire to the Joint Chambers of the Capitol Building on December 17, 2024, using gasoline and other incendiary materials. The attack reportedly resulted in over US$1.8 million in damages.

Witnesses also testified that, before the Capitol fire, the defendants organized or took part in the violent attack on a police officer during a riot, rendering him unconscious and taking his service weapon.

State witnesses assigned specific roles to the lawmakers:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

-- Dixon Seboe was accused of organizing and directing the conspiracy, including recruiting individuals and facilitating their escape.

-- Abu Kamara was described as a financier who hired "actors" to carry out the attack.

-- J. Fonati Koffa was accused of being both a financier and a participant in a chatroom where the planning allegedly took place.

-- Jacob Debee was said to have learned of the plot through conversation but failed to alert law enforcement.

Magistrate Barco determined these accounts were enough to establish probable cause and ordered the clerk to send the case to Criminal Court A for trial.

Defense lawyers formally noted exceptions to the ruling.

Background of Lower Court Proceedings

During the preliminary hearings, prosecutors presented two witnesses from the Liberia National Police Crime Services Investigation Department but had difficulty authenticating the social-media evidence that formed the core of their case.

Despite the evidentiary concerns, the magistrate determined that the prosecution had met the minimum standard to move the case to trial, leading to defense objections and subsequent legal maneuvers that briefly took the matter to the Supreme Court.

With the defendants' plea now entered, the matter returns squarely to Judge Willie's courtroom, where the state is expected to begin presenting its case. It remains unclear whether the defense will formally pursue a change of venue.

The case marks one of the most politically charged criminal proceedings in recent years, involving multiple sitting and former lawmakers accused of plotting an attack on the seat of the Legislature.