Liberia: Nafaa Launches 2025 World Fisheries Day Debate, Pushes Youth Participation in Liberia's Blue Economy

Capitol Hill — J. Cyrus Saygbe Sr.; Ambassador Nona DEPREZ, Head of Delegation of the European Union in Liberia; students of the University of Liberia Fisheries Science Department; and other participants.

The National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) on Monday launched the 2025 World Fisheries Day Inter-University Debate and Fisheries Career Day at the University of Liberia, bringing together students, artisanal fishers, academic institutions, development partners, and government officials to discuss the future of Liberia's fisheries and aquaculture sector.

NaFAA Acting Director General J. Cyrus Saygbe Sr. stated that the observance demonstrates Liberia's strengthened commitment to sustainable fisheries governance, improved food security, and increased youth involvement in the country's rapidly expanding Blue Economy. He mentioned that communities across the country, from Greenville and Harper to Bong, Nimba, Grand Gedeh, and River Gee,are increasingly turning to aquaculture as a means of economic empowerment and climate resilience.

Saygbe praised Liberia's small-scale fishers and inland fish farmers for their innovation and endurance, emphasizing their crucial role in national fish production. He also underscored the relevance of this year's debate topic, which challenges university teams to assess whether expanding and enforcing the Inshore Exclusion Zone (IEZ) for artisanal fishers is more critical to Liberia's food security than prioritizing foreign industrial fishing investments.

"This conversation is central to defining a sustainable and people-centered Blue Economy," Saygbe said. "Our decisions today directly affect the livelihoods of thousands of fishers and the food security of millions of Liberians."

The Acting Director General expressed gratitude to development partners, particularly the European Union, for their continued support to fisheries governance, youth empowerment and community resilience. He also thanked Hon. Darlicious Segbe, Head of National High School Sports, for donating awards to this year's celebration.

Saygbe delivered special recognition to the University of Liberia's Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture Sciences for its role in training the next generation of fisheries scientists, policymakers and innovators. He also praised the Liberia Artisanal Fishermen Association (LAFA) for its active collaboration and advocacy on behalf of small-scale fishers.

He closed by urging students and debate competitors to offer bold ideas, discipline and forward-thinking solutions--qualities he said are essential to shaping Liberia's fisheries future.

This year's World Fisheries Day activities include exhibitions, departmental debates and career-orientation sessions designed to inspire students pursuing careers in fisheries and aquaculture.

Organizers announced that the United Methodist University won the inter-university debate competition after Stella Maris Polytechnic University withdrew at the last minute. The departmental debate featured students from the University of Liberia's Agriculture and Fisheries Sciences Department.

Speaking earlier, Ambassador Nona Deprez, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Liberia, commended Liberia's collaborative efforts to promote sustainable fisheries and reaffirmed the EU's commitment to supporting governance, capacity-building and sectoral development initiatives.