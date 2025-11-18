Ghana: Ambassador Ruhle Urges Integrity, Innovation At Regional Kaizen Training in Accra

CCRA — Liberia's Ambassador to Ghana, Musu Jatu Ruhle, has challenged public-sector professionals across West Africa to pair technical skills with integrity and innovation, urging participants in the regional Kaizen training program to convert their new knowledge into measurable improvements back home.

Speaking at the opening of the Second Cohort of the Third-Country Training Program on Kaizen for Enhanced Public Service Delivery, held November 17 at the Civil Service Training Centre in Accra, Amb. Ruhle praised organizers and participants from Liberia, Sierra Leone, Nigeria and Ghana for strengthening regional human-capital development.

She said Kaizen, often viewed as a technical framework, is fundamentally a philosophy built on small, consistent steps that create meaningful progress.

"Kaizen is not only a Japanese concept that encourages everyone to seek improvement," she told the gathering. "Big plans mean little if they are not supported by steady, daily improvements through small, consistent changes that improve efficiency."

Ruhle noted that the method played a central role in Japan's recovery after World War II and continues to guide global models of sustainable development.

Integrity as the Foundation for Progress

The Liberian diplomat emphasized that mastering technical tools is not enough to transform public institutions. Without integrity, she said, efficiency becomes impossible.

"Competence must be paired with integrity," she stressed. "You will return not just with enhanced skills, but with a duty to become problem-solvers and champions of public trust. We must build workplaces that reward creativity and effort."

Amb. Ruhle urged Liberian participants to center TRUST and RESPONSIBILITY in their professional conduct, saying institutional transformation depends on individuals willing to uphold ethical standards.

Strengthening Regional Collaboration

She praised the Kaizen program for offering a platform to deepen cross-border learning and build peer networks that can help governments tackle shared challenges.

"The networks you form here will prove essential as you navigate future challenges," she said. "This training is not only about what you learn, but about who you learn with."

Ruhle extended appreciation to the Government of Ghana and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for sustaining the Third-Country Training Program and investing in regional capacity-building initiatives. She said these partnerships are critical to boosting institutional performance across Africa.

A Charge to Deliver Tangible Results

In her closing charge, Amb. Ruhle reminded participants -- especially those from Liberia -- that the true measure of the training will be seen in the improvements they bring to their respective ministries and agencies.

"To our Liberian participants, our country expects results," she said. "Let this program sharpen your perspectives and strengthen your resolve to deliver quality service."

About the Program

The Kaizen Third-Country Training Program is a specialized initiative designed to equip public servants with practical tools in continuous improvement, efficiency, productivity and quality enhancement. It forms part of a broader regional effort to modernize governance systems, promote accountability and improve public service delivery.