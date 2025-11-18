Liberia: Bestman Consult Unveils Modern Diliss Auditorium, Showcasing Liberian Engineering Excellence

MONROVIA — Bestman Consult Inc. has finished a comprehensive two-month redesign of the Ducor Ivy League International School System (DILISS) auditorium, unveiling a modern, purpose-built facility that school leaders say showcases the growing strength of Liberian engineering and design.

The fully Liberian-owned company, led by young engineer and poet Edwin Olu Bestman, was tasked with transforming the school's aging auditorium into a modern space capable of hosting academic, cultural, and community events. During the handover ceremony, Bestman stated that the project demonstrates that Liberian expertise can meet international standards.

"We are deeply honored to have reimagined this space, one that will nurture the next generation of leaders," he said. "For us, this is more than a design project. It is a statement: Liberian engineers don't just dream, we create, we innovate, and we deliver."

Bestman praised his team's professionalism, noting that their work exemplifies the quality and dependability local firms can deliver. The redesign was carried out in collaboration with Koko's Build Construction Company, which handled the onsite construction and finishing.

DILISS Leadership Praises Local Talent

DILISS Founder and CEO James Koiyan described the transformation as "exceptional" and "top tier," underscoring the importance of investing in Liberian talent.

"This project shows the remarkable things Liberians can accomplish when we trust one another," Koiyan said. "The redesigned auditorium is not just a structural upgrade--it is a statement of national potential. When we uplift our own, we create lasting progress."

He said the new auditorium will serve as an educational, cultural, and community hub, and stands as a testament to the skill and commitment of the Liberian professionals behind it.

A Symbol of Ingenuity and National Pride

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Leymah Gbowee, who attended the ceremony, praised the achievement and described it as a powerful symbol of local ingenuity.

"This auditorium is more than a building. It is a symbol of Liberian resilience and innovation--a reminder that we are capable of bringing our own ideas to life in extraordinary ways," Gbowee said.

A Growing Force in Liberia's Engineering Sector

Bestman Consult states that the project supports its goal to raise engineering standards and promote sustainable, locally developed solutions.

"This achievement belongs to all of us," Bestman noted. "It demonstrates what is possible when we trust Liberian talent, invest in local capacity, and work together with purpose."

Founded in February 2025, Bestman Consult is establishing itself as a growing player in Liberia's engineering and infrastructure sector, with plans to expand throughout the region.