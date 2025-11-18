The accusation follows the Executive Branch of Government's submission of the draft 2026 national budget to the National Legislature, which allocates just 8.40% (US$101.71 million) to health.

Adopted in 2001 by African Union member states, the Abuja Declaration was a landmark commitment to strengthen health systems across the continent. Heads of state collectively pledged to allocate at least 15% of their annual national budgets to the health sector.

The declaration's underlying objective was to address chronic underfunding, improve health outcomes, and accelerate progress towards universal health coverage. Since its adoption, the Abuja Declaration has served as a benchmark for African governments' commitment to public health investment.

However, in its 2026 draft National budget, Liberia's government has earmarked 8.40% of its national budget for health. This allocation falls significantly short of the Abuja Declaration's 15% target.

While government officials have cited intentions to improve primary healthcare delivery and invest in health infrastructure, critics argue that current allocations are inadequate to achieve these goals.

The gap between the 8.40% allocation and the Abuja benchmark raises questions about the country's commitment to international agreements and its capacity to address pressing health challenges.

Liberian health practitioners and International Development partners speaking to this paper, under the condition of anonymity, expressed disappointment over the allocation, describing it as an obstacle to health delivery and the continental treaty.

This deceleration was an effort not just to improve healthcare systems across the continent, but with a specific focus on combating diseases like HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria. The primary goal is to increase the financial resources dedicated to public health in African countries.

However, Liberia's situation is not unique. More than two decades after the Abuja Declaration, only a handful of AU member states have consistently met or exceeded the 15% health budget allocation.

Many countries, facing fiscal constraints and multiple development needs, continue to allocate less than the recommended percentage. Comparative data from recent years reveal that the majority of African governments, including Liberia, remain below the target, though some, such as Rwanda and Botswana, have made notable strides.

It is important to note that "Abuja Declaration" might also refer to other agreements signed in Abuja, such as the various Abuja Peace Accords aimed at resolving the First Liberian Civil War. However, the most widely known international commitment by African nations, known as the "Abuja Declaration," concerns health financing.

However, Liberian government officials have defended the 2026 budget as a balanced approach to national development. They contend that the allocations reflect current fiscal realities and are designed to maximize overall impact.

The government points to ongoing health reforms, targeted investments in disease control, and partnerships with international donors as evidence of a commitment to improving health outcomes, even with constrained resources. Officials maintain that gradual increases in health spending are planned as the economy grows and revenue collection improves. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.