Liberia: Moye Launches At Musa Bility

The exchange stemmed from disagreements over the construction of a bridge in Bong County and broader political disputes.

Sen. Moye, during his interview on State Radio on Monday, November 17, accused Rep. Bility of leveraging his close relationship with President Joseph N. Boakai and the Unity Party government to block the construction of a much-needed bridge in Bong County.

Moye claimed that this action deprived the county of over US$11 million in Social Corporate Responsibility funds, specifically through issues surrounding the China Union Petroleum Storage Tank farm.

Additionally, Moye alleged that Bility played a significant role in reducing the votes and political influence of Alexander B. Cummings, leader of the Alternative National Congress, in recent elections.

Moye suggested that Bility's actions have consistently undermined the political prospects of rivals and have not served the interests of the people of Bong County.

The Bong County Senator insisted that he supports the construction of the bridge and had communicated his appreciation to both Rep. Bility and Marvin Cole.

He, however, dismissed claims that the bridge poses a threat to anyone, stating that the project had been politicized unnecessarily and used as a tool for provocation rather than genuine development.

During the interview, Moye cited the lack of proper groundwork, such as excavation and feasibility studies, at the bridge groundbreaking ceremony as evidence of the project's politicization. He urged residents of Bong County not to be swayed by Bility's actions or rhetoric.

The Senator also reminded the public of Bility's previous political failures, referencing the 2017 Liberty Party campaign in which Bility reportedly provided over fifty pickup trucks without achieving electoral success.

He also accused Bility of mismanaging funds for the China Union Petroleum Storage Tank, alleging that this resulted in the loss of nearly US$10 million intended for Bong County's development.

Moye argued that Bility's recent involvement in bridge construction projects is merely an attempt to recover funds previously withheld from the county.

He emphasized his commitment to proper governance, stating that he would not use his proximity to the presidency for personal or political gain.

Meanwhile, Sen. Moye praised Public Works Minister Roland Layfette Giddings for ensuring that infrastructure projects meet high standards and asserted that the government should continue to support such initiatives through due diligence and technical assistance.

He concluded by warning against political manipulation and the pitfalls of superficial development efforts, referencing the Coalition for Democratic Change's (CDC) electoral defeat in 2023 as evidence that genuine progress, not political theatrics, is needed to move the country forward.

Rep. Bility has yet to issue any statement on Sen. Moye's latest onslaught against him. It is yet to be seen how far Rep. Bility and his CMC can go before the 2029 elections. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.