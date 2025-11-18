Liberia Takes First Step in Protecting Girls Against Cervical Cancer

Liberia, through the Ministry of Health and partners, has launched its first national vaccination campaign to protect girls against Human Papillomavirus (HPV), the main cause of cervical cancer.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of Liberia's First Lady, Madame Kartumu Boakai, Mr. Varfee Holmes, Communications and Media Consultant in the Office of the First Lady, highlighted the vaccine's significant impact on Liberian girls.

Holmes described the launch as "an act of national protection, a step toward generational health, and a gift of life to our girls."

Mr. Holmes echoed the First Lady's commitment to championing women's and girls' health, stressing that protecting young girls helps build a healthier, stronger Liberia.

He highlighted the initiative's scope, noting that the campaign aims to achieve 90% coverage and target 560,000 Liberian girls across the country.

Mr. Holmes, on behalf of the First Lady, described the HPV vaccine is safe, effective, and lifesaving, dispelling common myths and encouraging families to support the campaign wholeheartedly. "Health campaigns succeed not because the government announces them, but because families believe in them," he said.

While calling on parents and guardians to ensure their daughters receive the vaccine.

For her part, Health Minister Dr. Louise Kpoto reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring that lifesaving vaccines are accessible to all eligible girls.

She rallied parents across the country to take full advantage of the free vaccination opportunity. "It is an important day for girls and the future of Liberia. As we roll out this HPV vaccine, we can assure you that we are improving the primary health care system of Liberia," Dr. Kpoto said.

Also, regarding the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI), Manager Dr. Nowah Gopue Dolo Dennis provided an overview, noting that the vaccines are safe, effective, and endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO). She emphasized that the campaign targets girls aged 9 to 18 and noted that early vaccination significantly reduces the risk of cervical cancer later in life.

Meanwhile, the event brought together government officials, health experts, development partners, civil society actors, parents, teachers, students, and community leaders in a united commitment to strengthen women's health and prevent HPV-related diseases.

Health leaders emphasized the urgency of the effort. Dr. Jewel T. Kollie, Montserrado County Health Officer, highlighted the growing burden of cervical cancer in Liberia and the need for early prevention.

Dr. Catherine T. Cooper, Chief Medical Officer of Liberia, described the initiative as "a transformational moment for the health sector," noting that prevention remains the most effective strategy for reducing the national disease burden.

As the HPV vaccination campaign rolls out across all 15 counties, the Ministry of Health is calling on schools, families, and communities to work together to protect young girls from a preventable cancer. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.