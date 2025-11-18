Liberia: Govt Accused of Downplaying Rape Cases

In a rare and emotionally charged moment in Monrovia on Tuesday, a 9-year-old Liberian girl, Juren K. Morlu, stood before officials of the United Nations Office in Liberia to deliver a passionate plea on behalf of women and girls across the country, urging the global body to intervene in what she described as a "growing crisis of sexual abuse and government inaction."

Juren, daughter of activist Mulbah Morlu, read a petition signed by women, girls, and advocacy groups who say the justice system under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has failed to protect victims of rape and sexual violence, especially when alleged perpetrators are politically connected.

Her voice, though young, carried the weight of thousands of survivors as she declared: "Our safety is no longer guaranteed. More and more young girls are being sexually abused, and our government is not protecting us... We cannot stay quiet while girls are being hurt."

The petition accuses state authorities of neglect, interference, and selective justice in handling rape and sexual violence cases. According to the petitioners, more than 2,000 cases remain unresolved, with files reportedly disappearing, dockets going missing, and survivors being pressured into silence.

"When someone close to the government is involved in a rape case, the case is ignored, delayed, or simply forgotten," the document states. "This is not a mistake. It is neglect. It is allowing abuse to continue."

The petition references several victims by name, Maya, Lorpu, Dennesse, Princess, Christine, Roberta, Janjay, Kula, and Favor, and cites a notable case involving an alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl by a Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Youth and Sports. The petitioners claim the official continues to operate freely while the victim "suffers quietly."

The petition outlines six key demands to the United Nations, including an independent investigation into stalled rape prosecutions, international pressure on the Liberian government to hold abusers accountable, Protection for victims and whistleblowers, Accountability measures for officials accused of blocking justice, and Collaboration with women's groups to strengthen survivor support

A guarantee that no rape case will be "hidden again." Labeling the situation as a "national emergency," Juren delivered a direct appeal:

"The United Nations must act immediately. Not tomorrow. Not later. Now."

Officials at the UN Resident Coordinator's Office received the petition and promised to review the concerns. While no immediate commitments were announced, a senior UN representative described the children's involvement as "deeply moving and reflective of Liberia's urgent need for stronger protection systems."

As of press time, the Government of Liberia has not released a formal statement addressing the allegations raised in the petition. However, security analysts, child rights activists, and civil society organizations continue to express concern that rising cases of sexual and gender-based violence could undermine public trust in the justice system.

For many citizens, the most striking moment of the petition ceremony was the symbolism of a child leading a national plea.

Standing before cameras and activists, little Juren concluded with a message that resonated across the gathering:

"Every day without action puts another child in danger. Every silence hurts victims even more."

The petition was officially presented on behalf of the Women and Girls of Liberia, amplifying what they described as a collective cry for justice, protection, and accountability. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah