Liberia: Missing Newborn Found Safe

According to the Women and Children Protection Section of the Liberia National Police in Zwedru, the missing infant was discovered in the Kula Bypass Community. The child was reportedly taken to the area by an unidentified woman who, according to health authorities, entered the hospital wearing a hijab and made away with the baby.

In a media brief on Monday, November 17, 2025, the Minister of Health extended her deepest gratitude to the Liberia National Police and to all citizens and residents for their collective efforts, stating, "Your collective response made this successful outcome possible."

It may be recalled that the Ministry of Health earlier reported a disturbing incident that occurred at approximately 2:00 AM on November 16, 2025, at the Martha Tubman Memorial Hospital in Grand Gedeh County. According to the Ministry, an unidentified individual described as wearing a hijab illegally entered the Infant Ward and made away with a newborn male baby.

The case was immediately turned over to the Liberia National Police, who launched a full-scale investigation. The Ministry expressed deep concern and assured the public that it was working closely with law enforcement to ensure the infant's recovery and the apprehension of the perpetrator.

In its November 16 release, the Ministry appealed for nationwide cooperation, urging citizens to report any suspicious activity involving infants.

"Your timely information may be critical to resolving this emergency and ensuring the safe return of the child," the release noted. The Ministry also thanked the public for their continued vigilance, cooperation, and support.

Authorities further encouraged anyone who observed unusual movements of a newborn or noticed suspicious behavior around the Martha Tubman Memorial Hospital during the incident to come forward.

The Martha Tubman Memorial Hospital serves as a key referral facility for Grand Gedeh County and neighboring regions.

This alarming case echoes a similar incident in March 2020, when a toddler went missing from the Liberia Agriculture Company (LAC) Hospital in Grand Bassa County.

The child, born to a 16-year-old mother, transferred from the Zondo Health Center, disappeared after the mother briefly left the hospital room.

Witnesses recalled seeing a man walk off with the child, assuming he was a relative. The incident sparked public outrage, and the hospital later faced a lawsuit.

These repeated incidents highlight ongoing challenges within Liberia's health system, suggesting that some hospitals remain under-resourced, overburdened, or constrained by weak infrastructure, conditions that can create vulnerabilities in security and patient protection. - Edited by Othello B. Garblah.