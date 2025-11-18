Liberia: Cllr. Wesseh to Deliver Keynote Address At Montserrado Bar Convention

Monrovia — A distinguished legal luminary, Cllr. Medina A. Wesseh, former Secretary General of the Mano River Union, will headline the Montserrado County Bar Association (MCBA) Annual Convention as keynote speaker, bringing her distinguished experience and leadership to this influential legal gathering.

The convention is scheduled for November 22, 2025, at The See Business Center on S.D. Cooper Road, Paynesville City, Montserrado County.

Organizers highlighted that Cllr. Wesseh's selection was made against the background of: "Your distinguished record of service, your excellency, and your leadership within the Liberian legal community and the Montserrado Bar make you uniquely suited to inspire and challenge our members as we reflect on the evolving demands of the profession and the collective responsibility we bear in strengthening the rule of law."

Cllr. Wesseh will address attendees under the theme: "Raising the Bar, Capacity, Visibility and Unity in the Legal Practice in Montserrado County." Her participation underscores the convention's commitment to advancing professional standards, fostering unity among lawyers, and strengthening Liberia's justice system.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

As a county-level chapter of the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA), the MCBA represents lawyers practicing in Montserrado County, the nation's most populated region and home to Monrovia. Like other county bars, it organizes professional, legal, and educational activities, holds meetings and conventions, engages with government institutions, and provides mentorship to younger lawyers and law students.

In 2017, the LNBA officially renamed all local bars as county bars, including Montserrado. Given Montserrado's central role in Liberia's legal and political affairs, the county bar is widely regarded as one of the most influential, frequently shaping discussions on justice, legal reforms, and public policy.

The MCBA Annual Convention has both professional and societal impact. It enhances legal practice, promotes continuing education, encourages governance reforms within the bar, strengthens networking opportunities, and informs national policy discussions.

By convening lawyers and justice-sector stakeholders, the convention bolsters public confidence in Liberia's justice system. It serves as a critical engine of legal development in the country's most important jurisdiction.

Amb. Cllr. Medina A. Wesseh is a seasoned Liberian lawyer, diplomat, and public servant who rose to regional prominence as Secretary-General of the Mano River Union, leading initiatives in peace, regional integration, and development. Her legal and political career spans public administration, international development, and gender advocacy. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.