Africa: UL President Dr. Maparyan Unveils Five-Year Plan to Improve University's Ranking in Africa

The President of the University of Liberia (UL), Dr. Monica J. Maparyan, has unveiled a comprehensive five-year strategic blueprint intended to boost the university's performance and elevate its ranking among higher education institutions across Africa.

Maryland, USA: The plan was formally introduced during a pivotal roundtable discussion at the University of Liberia Alumni Association in the Americas (ULIBAAA) 9th Continental Convention, held from October 31 to November 2, 2025, at the St. Andrews Ukrainian Hall in Silver Spring, Maryland, USA.

The blueprint focuses on strengthening academics, research, and campus infrastructure as part of a broader institutional transformation agenda.

Dr. Maparyan used the occasion to present a candid assessment of UL's current status, stressing the urgent need for accelerated progress across several key operational areas.

She noted that the blueprint is intended not merely to improve rankings, but to fundamentally strengthen the university. "I want us to improve the ranking not just so we can say we did it, but because we'll be a substantially better institution if we meet the criteria," she emphasized.

According to her, the ambitious plan is anchored on five core pillars essential to UL's growth and student advancement.

The first pillar, Flagship Status, seeks to solidify UL's position as Liberia's premier institution of higher learning, while the Administration pillar aims to streamline operations and enhance customer service delivery across the university.

Furthermore, the Student Success pillar focuses on expanding support systems and improving academic guidance for students, while the Academics pillar calls for increasing the number of faculty with terminal degrees and strengthening research productivity.

The final pillar, Infrastructure, prioritizes the development of modern, sustainable facilities and improvements in utilities to ensure a conducive learning environment.

During the roundtable, ULIBAAA President Dr. Fatima Greaves-Kwekwe expressed deep appreciation to Dr. Maparyan for her inspiring presentation and visionary leadership. She reaffirmed the association's commitment to serving as a strategic partner in implementing the new plan.

Dr. Greaves-Kwekwe also highlighted ULIBAAA's recent contributions to the university, including the installation of 85 solar panel lights on the Fendell Campus, the production of 2,000 armchairs, 1,000 of which she said have already been delivered, and the procurement of copiers and printers for the Alumni Association of the University of Liberia (AAUL) Resource Center Project.

The convention recorded significant fundraising success, raising approximately US$81,000 from more than 150 alumni and supporters across the Americas.

This amount, she says, included contributions to the national queen contest, which generated about US$40,300.

"With these funds, along with previous contributions, ULIBAAA is positioned to make bold investments in the infrastructural and instructional advancement of UL. Additionally, the association is undertaking an internal human resource assessment intended to mobilize its technical, instructional, and policy expertise in support of the university's mission and Liberia's broader development goals." She said.

However, she said that Recommendations from convention participants during the Q&A session are being compiled for submission to the university's leadership, ensuring coordinated and impactful support from ULIBAAA.

The association says it looks forward to working closely with Dr. Maparyan and her administration to usher in a new era of academic excellence and institutional progress at the University of Liberia.

At the close of the convention, Ms. Nee Allison of the DMV Chapter was crowned Ms. ULIBAAA 2025-2026 during the Friday night ceremony.

Meanwhile, the University of Liberia Alumni Association in the Americas (ULIBAAA) is a nonprofit organization committed to mobilizing its members' resources and expertise to support UL's growth, academic excellence, and infrastructure development. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.