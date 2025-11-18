Liberia: Sen. Geevon Smith Urges Rural Water Investment

Senator Wellington Geevon Smith has called for urgent, sustained investment in rural water systems, warning that unsafe water conditions and climate-related threats pose severe risks to communities in River Cess and across Liberia.

Speaking at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Town Hall during a joint UNDP-Legislative field visit to ACDP project sites, Sen. Smith stated that many Liberians underestimate the severity of water challenges in rural areas. He noted that thousands still rely on unsafe sources, often contaminated by human activity.

"When people's survival is at stake, they can become violent," Smith cautioned. "Some of my international partners may not agree with me, but I do not regret my position."

The Senator stressed that environmental conservation must align with community survival.

"You say we must conserve," I agree. But how do I conserve if I am dying in poverty? If minerals are here, we must first do proper studies, and those who want us to conserve must help the government and pay for it," he said.

Smith, who serves on the Senate Waste, Mines, and Energy Committee and the Expenditure Subcommittee, estimated that addressing critical water safety issues in River Cess could require USD 2-4 million.

He also warned of worsening coastal erosion, predicting that the Cesstoss River and the Atlantic Ocean may eventually merge.

"What used to be a 30-minute walk to the beach is now less than 200 feet," he said, noting that many communities now drink salty water and urgently need modern systems.

The Senator highlighted the historic USD 1.2 billion national budget proposal submitted by the Boakai administration, the largest in Liberia's history, and urged UNDP and ACDP to continue organizing communities into cooperatives for better project management.

UNDP Response and Community Impact

Stanley Kamara, head of UNDP's Inclusive Governance pillar, announced plans for a new initiative, the Liberia Empowerment Accelerated Development Programme (LEAD), to prioritize community-led projects and build on the current ACDP programme.

"Whenever development is done at the community level, footprints are left behind for future generations," Kamara said, urging lawmakers to mobilize more resources for rural empowerment.

Kamara described ACDP as a transformative initiative for River Cess, where major companies are scarce. The program provides direct support to residents, enabling them to invest in livelihoods and create opportunities.

"Since you have been in Yarpah Town, how many times has anyone come to give you twenty thousand and tell you to manage it or invest it in what you want to do? This is what ACDP is about," he explained.

Initial consultations revealed two major barriers to development: fear and disunity.

Kamara said these concerns shaped ACDP's strategy to strengthen local cohesion by establishing cooperatives. Currently, River Cess has only two cooperatives, but the Senator has witnessed their potential firsthand.

Kamara disclosed that ACDP has a US$301 million funding allocation, targeting priorities such as roads, electricity for schools and hospitals, nurses' quarters, ambulances, and expanded agriculture.

He emphasized self-empowerment through initiatives such as coconut planting and processing, while noting progress in health system improvements in Yarpah Town.

Local leaders praised the new water systems. Yarpah Township Commissioner Janjay Zoedehgar vowed to enforce rules against illegal water use and promised long-term maintenance. Residents like Mercy Togbah Dixon and Bersheba Koloweah reported significant health improvements and benefits for students since clean water systems were installed.

ACDP Progress and Funding Gaps

Boye Johnson, UNDP Programme Analyst and interim ACDP Manager, described the initiative as a "flagship program" spanning water, agriculture, health, energy, and roads.

Launched in 2022 with a USD 100 million pledge, ACDP has so far received only USD 3 million, yet has delivered water projects, cooperatives, tractors, and ambulances, including one serving River Cess. Additional work is underway in Gbarpolu and Lofa counties.

The joint field visit began in Gbarpolu County with the WASH Legislative Caucus, led by Representative Thomas A. Goshua II, and continues in Bong, Lofa, and Nimba Counties.

The mission aims to strengthen legislative oversight, promote transparency, and ensure community feedback on ACDP interventions.

As River Cess faces mounting climate threats and water scarcity, Senator Smith's call underscores the urgent need for long-term, well-funded solutions to safeguard rural Liberia's future.