Liberia: Local Voices Liberia Conducts Fact Checking Symposium for 60 Journalism Students Projal University College to Strengthen Information Integrity

Paynesville — As part of ongoing efforts to promote information integrity and strengthen media literacy in Liberia, Local Voices Liberia has successfully conducted a one-day fact-checking symposium for students and young media practitioners at the Liberia Learning Center in Paynesville.

The event was organized by LVL Fact-Checking Desk as part of the Liberia Media Empowerment Project (LMEP) to enhance the knowledge and skills of students and young media practitioners. It was done in partnership with Internews with funding from the European Union.

The symposium, held in collaboration with PROJAL University College, brought together more than 60 journalism and communication students for intensive discussions on how misinformation spreads, how to verify claims, and the responsibility of future journalists in protecting the public information space to strengthen Liberia's democracy.

The event forms part of the Liberia Media Empowerment Project implemented by Internewswith support from the European Union, aimed at enhancing journalism education, building critical thinking skills, and supporting informed democratic participation.

Speaking during the opening, Ms. Rita Jlogbe, Journalism Program Officer at Internews, underscored how disinformation travels fast, especially online, while encouraging students to adopt verification as a habit before sharing or reporting any information.

"Fact-checking is not just a newsroom activity; it is a culture of responsibility," Ms. Jlogbe said. "You must ensure the information you share is true, because the public relies on you for information which helps them make informed decisions".

A PowerPoint presentation, "Fact Check 101,"delivered by Atty. Alpha Daffae Senkpeni, Executive Director and Editor of Local Voices Liberia, introduced journalism students to verification techniques, source evaluation strategies, and how evidence-based reporting strengthens public trustand avert conflict.

"When misinformation goes unchecked, itweakens our democracy," Atty. Senkpeni said. "Your work as future journalists is a frontline defense against the spread of disinformation that seeks to disrupt the democratic tenants of our Country.

A major highlight of the symposium was a robust expert panel discussion, moderated by Ms. Fabine Kwiah, Broadcaster at the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS). The discussion examined how disinformation influences governance, media accountability, and public trust, and what students must learn to counter these challenges.

Following the presentation, a panel discussion featuring two panelists provided broader insights and perspective about how disinformation threatens democracy.

The panel featured two leading voices in Liberia's information and media ecosystem:

Peterking Quaye, Certified AI Governance Expert and Director of Programs & Projects at WAICTANT, challenged participants to consider how emerging technologies, including AI, are shaping public information and political narratives. He cautioned that without responsible technology use, disinformation could become harder to detect, influencing voter behavior and public debate.

Hannah N. Geterminah, Co-Founder and Chief Editor of The Stage Media (TSM), drew from real-time fact-checking field experience, demonstrating how rigorous verification, transparency, and adherence to IFCN standards help newsrooms maintain credibility in an environment saturated with misleading content.

The two panelists emphasized that students must bridge academic theory with practical verification skills, particularly in today's information environment where accuracy is often sacrificed for speed.

The symposium generated active student engagement, with participants raising questions about verification tools, newsroom pressures, social media misinformation, and how to apply fact-checking skills in day-to-day reporting.

The symposium is one in a series of continued media literacy programs aimed at building a truth-driven, responsible, and resilient information ecosystem in Liberia. This was the 6th edition of the symposiums following similar events held at the United Methodist University, University of Liberia, Peter Quaqua School of Journalism, amongst others. LVL is expected to hold the 7th edition of the symposium with the AME University later this month.