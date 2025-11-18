Liberia: Citizens Bureau and Iss Organize Policy Dialogues to Address Liberia's Growing Kush and Youth Gang Crisis

Monrovia — The Citizen Bureau for Development and Productivity (Citizens Bureau), as part of the ENACT Project, is organizing two high-level policy dialogue workshops aimed at mobilizing urgent national action to address what experts warn is escalating into a public health and security crisis.

Liberia is currently experiencing an unprecedented rise in synthetic drug use, particularly the rapidly spreading Kush scourge, along with a troubling increase in youth gang activity.

Under the theme "Breaking the Cycle: Liberia's Youth Gang and Drug Crises," these dialogues follow a groundbreaking study released on August 21, 2025, by the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) and the Citizens Bureau.

The report, titled "Youth Gang: Motive, Structure and Illicit Economies," reveals a concerning reality: synthetic drug consumption is growing faster than current prevention systems can manage. Additionally, youth involvement in gang networks and illicit economies is becoming more organized and violent.

According to the study, Liberia's drug landscape is rapidly changing, with Kush--an inexpensive, addictive substance that is widely available--driving a new wave of dependency and criminality among vulnerable young people. Community leaders and security agencies report that this trend is overwhelming families, destabilizing neighborhoods, and undermining national efforts to build peace.

In response, the Citizens Bureau, with support from the ISS, is launching two policy dialogue sessions in November. These sessions will focus on Kush (synthetic) drug use, substance abuse, gangsterism, and organized crime.

Each session will involve a carefully selected group of 30 participants, comprising a total of 60 key policymakers, practitioners, and community stakeholders.

Participants will include members from the Ministry of Justice's Crime Prevention Unit, the Liberia National Police, the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, the ministry of Youth and Sports, urban youth groups, ex-combatant associations, community watch teams, NGOs, development partners such as UNDP and ECOWAS, as well as young people directly affected by substance abuse.

Organizers state that the goal is to translate research into actionable policy--something Liberia has struggled to achieve despite numerous reports highlighting the dangers of drug trafficking and youth criminal networks.

"We cannot keep sounding alarms without taking action," emphasized a representative from the Citizens Bureau. "These dialogues are meant to move us from discussion to implementation--building partnerships, shaping interventions, and securing support to help young people break free from cycles of addiction and gang influence."

The ENACT Project--a collaborative effort involving the ISS, INTERPOL, and the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime (GI-TOC)--aims to strengthen Africa's response to transnational organized crime and its destabilizing effects on development, security, and governance.

Stakeholders believe that the upcoming dialogues provide a timely opportunity to unite government, civil society, and international partners around a cohesive strategy.

With Kush rapidly infiltrating communities and neighborhood gangs evolving into more sophisticated criminal networks, experts warn that a fragmented approach will only worsen the crisis.

The Citizens Bureau urges all invited institutions and partners to prioritize their participation. "Liberia stands at a crossroads," the Bureau stated. "We must act together now, or we risk losing an entire generation."