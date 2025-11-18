Liberian Women Petition UN Over Rising Sexual Violence, Alleged Justice Failures

Monrovia — A group of Liberian women and girls has formally petitioned the United Nations Office in Liberia, calling for international intervention amid what they describe as a worsening crisis of sexual violence and a breakdown in justice for victims.

The petition, addressed to the UN Resident Coordinator on Monday, was presented on behalf of women, girls, and survivors across the country by Juren Korlu Morlu, who said the appeal reflects growing fear and frustration over alleged failures by the government to prosecute sexual abuse cases, particularly those involving individuals with political influence.

According to the petitioners, young girls are increasingly vulnerable to sexual abuse, while efforts to seek redress through the Liberian justice system are often met with delays, interference, or complete inaction. They accuse the government of "neglect," claiming that powerful individuals linked to sexual violence cases are "rarely held accountable."

Allegations of Case Abandonment

The petition states that more than 2,000 rape and sexual violence cases remain unresolved, with some victims reportedly being urged to remain silent. Petitioners allege that case files routinely go missing, and some matters are dropped entirely without explanation.

"We see a justice system that works for powerful people but not for the poor," Morlu said in the petition. "When someone close to the government is involved in a rape case, the case is ignored, delayed, or forgotten."

The petition also highlights a recent allegation involving a 14-year-old girl who was reportedly assaulted by a deputy minister. Petitioners say the official continues to serve at the Ministry of Youth and Sports while the victim and her family struggle to pursue justice.

Victims Named as Symbolic Figures

The document lists several young girls -- identified as "Maya, Lorpu, Dennesse, Princess, Christine, Roberta, Janjay, Kula, Favor" -- said to represent thousands of survivors whose cases have not been resolved.

"We cannot stay quiet while girls are being hurt," Morlu said. "This is not just a request. It is a cry for help."

Appeal for UN Intervention

The petitioners are urging the United Nations to take specific actions, including launching an independent investigation into why rape cases in Liberia remain unprosecuted, applying public pressure on the government to hold all perpetrators accountable and providing protection for survivors facing threats or interference.

They also called for ensuring government officials who obstruct justice are held responsible, collaborating with local women's rights groups to improve support systems for victims and helping to ensure transparency in how rape cases are handled.

Context of Rising Public Pressure

Sexual and gender-based violence remains a major concern in Liberia. Although the government has made commitments to improve prosecution and survivor protection over the years, women's rights groups argue that implementation remains weak.

The petition signals increasing public pressure on national institutions to strengthen accountability mechanisms and rebuild trust in the justice system.

As of press time, the United Nations Office in Liberia had not yet issued a public response to the petition. Government officials have also not commented on the specific claims outlined in the document.

The petition concludes with a direct plea: "Every day without action puts another child in danger. The United Nations must act immediately -- not tomorrow, not later, but now."