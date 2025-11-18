Liberia: Pih Hands Over Modern Health Facilities to Govt in Maryland

Partners in Health (PIH) Liberia in collaboration with the Government of Liberia, has officially handed over three newly constructed and furnished health facilities cost US$500,000 to the Ministry of Health in Maryland County.

The handover, held on recently, marked another major milestone under PIH's Transforming Care for the Critically Ill Program. The new facilities include an Interns' Residence for Doctors at JJ Dossen Hospital in Harper City and a Call Room at the Pleebo Health Center, among other infrastructures designed to enhance the county's healthcare system.

Speaking during the ceremony, PIH Project Manager Cornelius Teah Doe emphasized that the initiative is focused on strengthening emergency response, improving patient care, and boosting health workforce motivation.

He added that the overall goal is to ensure "timely, quality, and sustainable healthcare delivery" across Maryland County through improved infrastructure and capacity building.

Representing the Ministry of Health, Maryland County Health Officer Dr. Siedoh Freeman praised PIH for its unwavering commitment to supporting the county's health system.

"PIH has built our staff and strengthened human resource capacity across the county," Dr. Freeman said. "They continue to supply critical medical materials that keep JJ Dossen Hospital and other health centers running, serving as a strong pillar to government's efforts."

She further acknowledged PIH's contribution to major infrastructural developments and the enhancement of emergency response services, describing the organization as "a true partner in progress."

Also speaking at the event, Pleebo City Mayor Larry Geekor commended PIH for its longstanding partnership and its broader contributions beyond healthcare delivery.

"If I had my way, I would have changed the name from Partners in Health to Partners in Progress," Mayor Geekor said, highlighting the organization's transformative role in both health and community development across Maryland County.

Dr. Robert N. Sieh, Resident Representative of the Doctors at JJ Dossen Referral Hospital and a direct beneficiary of the new Interns' Residence, described the project as a "dream come true" for medical practitioners.

"When these facilities are available, we can rest well after work," Dr. Sieh stated. "It boosts our morale and helps us serve our patients better." He expressed gratitude to PIH for investing in the welfare and working conditions of health workers.

The newly completed facilities are expected to enhance health workers' efficiency, improve patient care, and ensure a faster response to emergencies.

PIH Liberia's continuous investment in Maryland County remains a significant contribution to the government's efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery, improve infrastructure, and build a resilient health system that meets the needs of its citizens.