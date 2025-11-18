Nigeria: PDP Crisis: Police Fire Teargas As Wike, Makinde, Turaki Arrive Party's Secretariat

There was a near clash between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday as both men arrived at the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja for the National Executive Committee (NEC) and Board of Trustees (BoT) meetings.

Mr Makinde arrived at the secretariat at about 11:10 a.m., accompanied by the newly elected national chairman of the party, Kabiru Turaki, and other members of their team.

The Oyo governor was at the secretariat to attend the inaugural NEC meeting of the new PDP leadership under Mr Turaki.

Messrs Makinde and Turaki and their entourage, gained access to the secretariat premises and the NEC hall with the assistance of their security details, who cleared the road and kept people at a distance.

A few minutes later, at about 11:20 a.m., Mr Wike arrived in a company of heavily armed security operatives. By the time he got there, Messrs Makinde and Turaki had already settled inside the NEC hall.

Supporters of both factions were chanting solidarity songs and protesting around the secretariat when Mr Wike arrived, prompting police officers stationed at the venue to fire teargas to disperse the rival groups.

At the time of filing this report, Mr Wike was still seated in his vehicle.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that the Governor of Bauchi State and chairperson of the PDP Governors Forum, Bala Mohammed, had already arrived at the venue and taken his seat.

The discussions taking place inside the NEC hall could not be independently verified at the time, as journalists were barred from accessing the venue.